A photographer shared videos of a wedding in Mookgophong that continued despite floods

Guests kept their feet up and shoes off as water ran through the tent, but stayed to celebrate

South Africans praised the couple and guests for their relaxed attitude during the weather chaos

A Limpopo couple on the left and a photographer on the right. Images: @pheeha.grapher

Source: TikTok

A wedding in Limpopo proved that nothing can stop true love after the couple and their guests continued celebrating despite heavy rain flooding the venue. The wedding took place on 21 December 2025 in Mookgophong, formerly known as Naboomspruit, and videos of the event shared by the photographer who goes by the TikTok handle @pheeha.grapher went viral on 22 December 2025.

The footage showed guests sitting under a tent as heavy rain poured down outside and water began running through the wedding area. Tables had been emptied because of the flooding, and many guests had their feet up with their shoes off as water continued sliding across the floor. Despite the challenging conditions, everyone stayed relaxed and kept enjoying the festivities. Some guests were on their phones, others were eating, and many were chatting and laughing together as if nothing unusual was happening.

Earlier videos from the wedding showed happier moments before the rain started. The bride arrived at the venue in a Mercedes with her bridesmaids on one side and groomsmen on the other, all dancing and cheering as she entered. The couple performed traditional dances in their traditional outfits, with the bride holding a small broom. The bridesmaids and groomsmen followed behind them, participating in the celebrations.

The DJ had to move his vehicle with speakers under a tent to keep the music going once the rain started. One video showed the bride and groom dancing together with the wedding party standing at their sides, singing and celebrating. The text on the video stated:

"The rain was a blessing to them..."

The videos showed just how determined everyone was to make the day special, regardless of the weather.

A table that had been emptied after heavy rain started falling during a wedding celebration. Images: @pheeha.grapher

Source: TikTok

SA praises wedding guests

Netizens shared their thoughts on the wedding clip on TikToker @pheeha.grapher's page:

@margarethmmule was impressed by everyone's attitude and said:

"Big up to the guests, they are so relaxed."

@sharon had advice for future couples and suggested:

"Guys, if you're planning to get married in December, make use of wedding venues…"

@nomvuyo wrote:

"I love how nonchalant the guests are 😂😂"

@babbie_jan_events felt for the decorator and revealed: "As a decor person my 💔💔is bleeding shame 😔"

@agrithuast_teacher shared her own experience:

"I got married in 2017, but before we set the date, we checked the dates that do not have rain, and it worked so well."

@pulane_mashigo encouraged prayer and stated:

"Guys normalise to pray even for the weather, I'm talking from a testimonial point of view."

@user4331857041622 blessed the guests:

"Give those guests everything; they just don't care. Tell them I'm saying God bless them with everything they prayed for this year 😘"

@malefo_ramaifo was touched by what she saw and commented:

"The amount of support shown here is priceless 🥹🥰"

