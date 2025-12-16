South African award-winning Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose was seen dressed like a woman on his wedding day

In a video posted by an online user, the star explained why he was dressed that way

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mpungose's explanation on social media

Mzansi's popular Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose ended the year on a good note as he officially said "I Do" to his longtime partner this past weekend. However, though fans celebrated his new milestone, many were curious about the way he was dressed on his wedding day.

On Monday, 15 December 2025, an online user @ThisIsColbert shared a video of the star, who recently won an international award, dressed as a Zulu woman during his interview with Newzroom Afrika.

In the clip, Mpungose explained why he was dressed in that manner, specifically on his wedding day. He mentioned that it was part of tradition for him to wear like a woman on his special day so that it doesn't rain.

Khuzani further revealed that he was dressed like this since the traditional beer was brewed, and when the cows were being butchered, as a sign of respect to their culture and traditions.

Watch the full video below:

Fans react to Khuzani dressed like a woman

Shortly after the video of the singer dressed as a Zulu woman went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@irvin_stunna said:

"It's a traditional way to stop the rain."

@Supaguluva_ wrote:

"The man is big indeed, a whole news channel emshadweni."

@tholo_motaung commented:

"I thought it’s unAfrican for men to wear clothes that are considered to be those of females, but he says it’s traditional. Quite interesting."

@Aboz10343598 responded:

"Some consider rain as a blessing if there's a special event happening ...Ai zininzi lezizinto."

@Malcolm_MakaB replied:

"Maybe his twin was female, that's Zulu culture to celebrate and encourage your twin oñ the other side (ukuzalwa wembethe) just as you'll realise most Indian women mostly wear amabhulukwe and their dresses to give and get that power back."

@_FundiswaZ commented:

"Inyanga yake said he must dress like a woman, but I do like the idea of inkomo leading up to the wedding in case some people don’t make it or nje to ease traffic yabantu on the wedding day."

Khuzani Mpungose tied the knot with his longtime partner. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

