Maskandi superstar Khuzani Mpungose is off the market after he announced that he got married

The musician took to Instagram, posting images of his special day alongside his "first" wife

Fans flooded the comments section, congratulating the muso on his marriage

Khuzani Mpungose recently got married. Image: Khuzani Mpungose

Khuzani Mpungose is ending the year on a very high note after the star announced that he just got married.

In a beautiful Instagram post, the musician shared a carousel showing his wedding day.

The singer, who recently received an international nomination, is one of maskandi's successful stars.

Fans congratulate the musician

Fans and Instagram followers of the star appreciated the beautiful moment, flooding the comments section with messages of congratulations.

One user, @lunga_alister, crowned Mpungose, writing:

"Congratulations, king of maskandi."

@djhappygalsa commented:

"Congratulations, Skhokho ❤️❤️. Waze wamuhle umakoti [the bride is so beautiful]."

@m_barlee said:

"This is so beautiful. Congrats to you both."

@rebeirobawdy excitedly commented:

"Sfuna bazukulu next week please 😂. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Mpungose. Wakhetha ziphelele."

@zeewami wrote:

"Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Mpungose❤️."

More good wishes rolled in. @thatgirlthato sent:

"Congratulations."

@thabisile_zikhali echoed:

"Congratulations."

@ncalane_khanyo said:

"Oh, guys! Love is beautiful. Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Khuba!"

@nonku_xhakaza quoted the Bible, sharing:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord. Congratulations, Gawozi, mfethu 💙."

@thuledu_msomi wished the couple well, sharing a little prayer:

"Nice Mrs 💙🥹. Siyathandaza uNkulunkulu anigcine, anikhilise nize nikhokhobe [We pray that the Lord keeps you and may he see you through old age]🥹.

Khuzani Mpungose announces plans to get married

Mpungose was always sure he would tie the knot in 2025.

The Paris hitmaker confirmed back in July that he would be getting married to his first wife in December.

The "first wife" specifically means that the singer could tie the knot once more in accordance with his Zulu culture, although he has not publicly revealed how many times that could be.

Did Khuzani Mpungose receive a government tender?

Mpungose once topped social media trending charts after a document with the name of his company went viral online.

The document had alleged Mpungose had won a multi-million tender in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The star, however, came forward, dismissing the allegation.

At the time, Mzansi pointed out that Khuzani’s then recent purchasing behaviour contradicted his dismissing the claims.

Who is Khuzani Mpungose?

Mpungose is a highly successful South African Maskandi music artist, often referred to as the "King of Maskandi".

He is known for popularising the traditional Zulu music genre and achieving significant commercial success and international recognition.

He has achieved some success in his relatively short career so far. He has won multiple Best Maskandi Album awards at the South African Music Awards, including in 2023.

His song Ijele received close to a million listener votes to win Ukhozi FM's Top 10 Song of the Year, a testament to his massive fanbase. His 2024 album Angidlali Nezingane was the first Maskandi album to ever top Apple Music's all-genre chart in South Africa.

Khuzani Mpungose popularised the Maskandi genre. Image: Khuzani Mpungose

