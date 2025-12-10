Media personality Anele Mdoda surprised South Africans on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, when she shared photos of her honeymoon on social media

The radio personality, who married Bonelela "Buzza" James in a traditional wedding earlier this year, recently got married in a white wedding

Industry friends and South Africans of the media personality took to social media to congratulate her

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James celebrate their honeymoon in Switzerland. Images: Zinthatu

Media personality Anele Mdoda and her husband, Bonelela 'Buzza' James Mgudlwa, recently shared photos of their honeymoon on social media after getting married in a secret wedding ceremony in November 2025.

Mdoda, who trended on social media in April 2025 after she got married in a traditional ceremony, is celebrating her honeymoon in Switzerland.

The Mgudlwas, who have not shared photos of their recent private white wedding ceremony on social media, recently gave clues on Instagram that they had tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Cape Town.

The radio personality shared photos of her honeymoon with her husband on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

I got the insider scoop on the weather for the next season, ice cold. Dress accordingly.

Mdoda also shared a post of a wine bottle with the words: "I do" and captioned the post, "Plot twist, she chased winter instead 😌 💍."

Social media responds to Mdoda's post

@Tcee_SA replied:

"I'm glad I'm not the only one who understands winter and wine go together."

@Zuzu_Hope wrote:

"Congratulations, Anele. God bless your marriage."

@bhengu_not59514 responded:

"Anele syafa ukshisa wena ukhetha ukuyozibulala ngamakhaza #nice life problem."

@BuhleTheFirst commented:

"Please bring me back a snowflake. I'll take good care of it, I promise."

@Mqammy_Enhle said:

"Hopefully, that pool is warm. Beautiful Alps enjoy."

@ginnydmm wrote:

"You like visiting the colonies, né."

@Justmzwaii2 responded:

"I'm freaking jealous of your guy; he really won."

@dideestars said:

"You are stunning! The views are stunning."

@masondoma reacted:

"Wow, you deserve it. Enjoy your vacation."

@Sisae_Mamkhwebu wrote:

"Looking gorgeous as always."

@Bucie_Luthuli replied:

"Don't you chase summer?"

@sadneysloa responded:

"Maybe she his a hedge fund."

@AiAiAiiiX said:

"I love this."

@tumimoloto reacted:

"Bathong, Mrs Mgudlwa."

@mphiletm replied:

"Honeymoon things."

@wemalevels wrote:

"Honeymoon."

@MadzingeLogic said:

"Anele, wedding plans? Or is everything done?"

@Zingybaby reacted:

"We will wait for UNcubeko Mgudlwa at the end of September 2026! He will fetch him straight. ❤️❤️❤️😂😂 All the way in Switzerland. Enjoy love birds!"

@nolutha0209 commented:

"Takes me back to Klosters and Davos. Beautiful scenery 🙌😍."

@Clemmmosito replied:

"But also, ma'am. What's the ETA for the wedding album?"

@Yolisamab wrote:

"Something out of a romantic Christmas movie 😍."

@DrMusaMthombeni said:

"Badle honeymoon! 😍."

@gettinmybellycoza replied:

"Winter holidays are the best (all the good food). Enjoy the Honeymoon ❤️💍."

SA reacts to photos of Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' honeymoon in Switzerland. Images: Zinthatu

