South African DJ Thuli Phongolo was recorded playing a set at D48 in Midrand, which has sparked mixed reactions from online users

The USB claims have returned, with people claiming that she does not actually mix the songs herself

Amid the hype, some fans genuinely enjoyed her set, while others questioned her skills, calling them an act

Thuli Phongolo had fans impressed with her DJing skills. Image: Thulip

Source: Instagram

Actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo went viral for her recent set at D48 in Midrand. A viral clip of the former Generations: The Legacy actress playing Zee Nxumalo's Ngisakuthanda sparked claims that she is using a USB, something that is not new to her.

Does Thuli P use a USB?

X user @MissNtabeni posted the clip of the actress and musician with the cheeky caption, "Thuli P is really a good actor, she is doing absolutely nothing."

The star ventured into DJing after creating a name for herself in the acting world. She has been booked and busy and has even released her debut EP, Avana.

Despite this, some people are still not convinced that she actually mixes her sets and does he work herself. Even the USB usage claims came back to haunt her. The user even went as far as to claim that Thuli only gets booked because of her large following.

"They book her because she has lots of followers. While the real talent is not booked."

Other users had this to say:

@WizzyHlatshwayo stated:

"She's using a USB, cause she is doing nothing."

@NoFilterCorner asked:

"If she is getting paid for acting, then she is a good actor, don't you think?"

@Lethlohonolo011 said:

"This is embarrassing. She didn't even know when the song would be paused."

@_justpholoso observed:

"That time low is going down mara ena is holding the wrong one. These ladies are disrespecting the masses."

@Lethlohonolo011 shared:

"It's actually better for her to come half-naked twerk as they all do than what she is doing."

@KGenius_DJ said:

"But all the DJs do this, just turn the knobs even though nothing changes."

@YoungKxnggg stated:

"Bro nothing, and that for R150K. Adjustments on the wrong channel."

Thuli Phongolo is a booked and busy DJ. Image: Thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli basks in the success of Avana

On Friday, 23 January 2026, Thuli Phongolo showed Mzansi what she is all about with the successful release of her five-track EP, Avana.

Speaking to the Radio 2000 host as part of her album rollout, Thuli said she was always open with trying many things.

"I had an idea, because I was always ambitious and wanted to try different things. I was never closed off. I am glad that I started at a young age because when you're young, you're so open to trying new things, and there is so much room for mistakes. But as I grew older, I found my feet as to what really works," she revealed.

Reason gives Thuli her flowers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Reason congratulated Thuli Phongolo on the successful release of her 5-track debut EP Avana

The hip-hop artist turned amapiano singer revealed the immense contribution he made to the project

Source: Briefly News