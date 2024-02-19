Thuli Phongolo's DJing skills face scrutiny again as a viral video of her recent gig sparks mixed reactions on social media

Concerns about her talent have surfaced since she started DJing, with accusations of playing music from a USB during sets

Despite the criticism, some fans applaud her hard work while others suggest she needs to improve

Thuli Phongolo's DJing skills are under scrutiny again after a video of the star's recent gig went viral on social media. The star seemed to be killing it but social media users had mixed reactions.

Thuli Phongolo's video goes viral

There have been concerns about Thuli Phongolo's talent since she started her DJing career. The star has trended on social media several times as fans dish their thoughts on her skills and even accuse her of playing music from a USB during sets.

A video shared on the micro-blogging platform by the popular entertainment blog MDN News showed the former Generations: The Legacy actress doing what she does best. In the video, Thuli seemed to be having a blast and dancing during the set. The post's caption read:

"Thuli Phongolo on the decks."

Thuli P's video divides Mzansi

Social media users had mixed reactions after watching the video. Some said the star needs to work on her DJing skills. Others applauded her for working hard.

@Dingswayo_N said:

"She's forcing that thing, she can't even dance akaphindele ko generations."

@Dalindyebo49718 commented:

"I wonder why she doesn't play in her mother's shebeen."

@Bongani_Wale added:

" I just decreased the volume on my phone, this nonsense irritated my entire body ."

@ItisSamhere noted:

"Shame Thuli Phongolo is a waste of functioning organs. Look at her trying to lactate those buttons like they are npples available for breastfeeding."

Thuli Phongolo raises pregnancy speculations again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo's tummy has given netizens the impression that she's expecting. The former Generations: The Legacy actress stunned Mzansi at a gig when she was seen sporting a larger belly, with Mzansi wondering if she was bloated or baking.

Another year, another pregnancy rumour about Thuli Phongolo - clearly, netizens want our girl knocked up!

