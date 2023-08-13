DJ Zinhle and Thuli Phongolo recently shared a moment netizens believed was a sign of tension

The two were playing at a similar event, and it appeared that Phongolo jumped on the set before Zinhle could stop performing

Netizens had all sorts of theories to explain what was the cause between the two's apparent icy moment

Thui Phongolo has been slammed for being icy towards Zinhle. Image: @Thuli Phongolo/ @djzinhle

Source: UGC

Thuli Phongolo was called a 'mean girl' by netizens after she reportedly gave DJ Zinhle the cold shoulder at a performance.

This is after they shared what netizens considered an awkward moment on set.

Zinhle and Phongolo share awkward moment in Twitter video

In a video posted on Twitter, Thuli Phongolo and DJ Zinhle were performing at a club together. Phongolo was waiting to perform her set as Zinhle was playing before her. In the video, it seems there is tension between the two as Phongolo is impatient with Zinhle and grabs the decks while Zinhle is performing. Zinhle paid no mind to it as she went on her way, and Thuli Phongolo started performing. There seems to be no love lost or found between the two, as the underlying tension could not be missed even by a blind person.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Drama follows Phongolo

Thuli Phongolo's life has been filled with drama after drama of late. The actress and DJ recently withdrew the assault case she opened against DJ Maphorisa in May. Another case was opened by Phongolo when Maphirsa allegedly assaulted her and was arrested on 7 June. His attempts to have the assault case dropped against him failed. Things went from bad to worse when Maphorisa reportedly confiscated his Mercedes Benz G Wagon and Porsche from Thuli.

Watch the video here:

South Africans have theories on what happened

Netizens reacted to the video. Some trolled Phongolo hard and did not spare any hits.

@omphile_mo said:

"Everybody is taking their stuff back from Namhla. Even DJ Zinhle took her USB back."

@wisdom273 remarked:

"Instead of them coming together to become a formidable force, they're embarrassing themselves."

@BhesheNizer commented:

"Women, in general, just don't get along. It's not rocket science."

Ayandastand had a theory.

"Thuli was allegedly with Murder in 2021, and 'he left her'. If you can read the body language, you can tell the home girl is tense."

@ThabeloM could relate.

"As a DJ, I've experienced a situation like this. They don't get along. Zinhle pulled out both USB drives at the same time."

Thuli Phongolo pregnancy rumours surface

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that pictures of Thuli Phongolo DJing at an event hinted that she might be pregnant.

She seems to have a protruding belly in the picture, and netizens took this as a sign of pregnancy.

Netizens roasted her and said that she was bad news for Maphorisa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News