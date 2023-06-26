DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz, now known to fans as Mörda, are building a new home

The couple currently lives with their daughters, Asante Mohosana and Kairo Owethu Forbes

Reports suggest that Zinhle will be renting her current mansion after the new home is completed

A-list celebrity couple DJ Zinhle and Mörda are building a new home to accommodate their growing family.

Celeb couple DJ Zinhle and Mörda are reportedly looking to build a new house for their family. Image@djzinhle

The multi award-winning DJ and reality TV star DJ Zinhle and her husband Mörda, previously known as Murdah Bongz, currently live in Zinhle's mansion.

The Mohosanas are looking to have a bigger home

According to ZiMoja, the couple lives with their two children, Asante Mohosana and Kairo Owethu Forbes, in Zinhle's mansion.

A source told the news publication that they are still in the early stages of building their home, but it's all systems go.

"They are still in the planning stage of building the house, but things are looking good."

DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected Season 3 loading?

The source also hinted at a new season of her hit reality TV show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.

The publication reported that everything will be documented in the upcoming season of the BET reality show.

"They will share that in the reality show as well."

Zinhle celebrate's Mother's Day with sweet message to her children

The DJ sent her children a sweet message in celebration of Mother's Day. She said she is proud to be their mother.

"No matter how much I say I love you, I will always love you more than that. I am so blessed to be your mother, thank you for all the love and kisses."

Netizens slam Zinhle for posting about AKA

In a previous report by Briefly News, DJ Zinhle posted about wishing heaven had visiting hours in remembrance of the father of her child AKA.

Social media bullies slammed the mother for always posting about AKA, when she is married.

