“I Know a Baddie When I See One”: Dancing Bus Driver’s Physique Amuses South Africans
- A local bus driver took to TikTok and wasn't shy to bust a few dance moves after his passengers exited the vehicle
- The comedic man showed people his silhouette as he danced, which was completely exaggerated in the bottom half
- Several South African internet users in the comment section were thoroughly entertained and called him a baddie
A MyCiTi bus driver had the internet in stitches and disbelief when he danced in the empty vehicle. While his dance moves were entertaining, it was a particular part of his body that stole the show.
Using the handle @ngozi_16, the man started his video walking away from the camera and then turned to the side as he performed his choreographed piece. Once he turned, the fit of his trousers drew attention, giving the impression that his frame was artificially padded.
Even with his proportions appearing unnaturally exaggerated, it was clear that he was having pure fun.
Dancing driver entertains South Africans
Hundreds of members of the online community took to the comment section with laughter and joked that they would show their employers the video when needing to explain why they were late for work.
After seeing the man's physique and dance moves, @mandy_sa14 commented:
"I know a baddie when I see one."
@mjakiabu asked with a laugh:
"Can we be a serious country?"
@user5727026884068 added under the post:
"Malume, malume, that's all I'm saying."
An amused @user151333963 told people online:
"Running to show my employer proof of why I was late."
A curious @sibabalwe.tandwa wondered:
"Doesn't this bus have a camera?"
The bus driver replied with a chuckle:
"Imagine."
@rhilinde wrote in the comment section:
"That time you were late to work, and you got your last warning."
Watch the TikTok video posted on @ngozi_16's account below:
Source: Briefly News
