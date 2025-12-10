A man shared a video of a group of commuters on a bus showing their bus driver how much they appreciated him

The bus driver, who people thought looked like President Cyril Ramaphosa, also shared a few words with his passengers

Social media users admired the love shown and praised the people on the bus for going the extra mile

Passengers presented a Golden Arrow bus driver a token of their appreciation. Images: @mr_fransman / TikTok, @RobinAdamsZA / X

A local man, Aqeel Fransman, shared a wholesome video of a Golden Arrow bus full of commuters expressing gratitude to their driver and handing him a token of their appreciation. The sweet gesture was met with praise and respect from people on the internet.

Aqeel posted his TikTok video on 9 December, 2025, showing a woman standing at the front of the vehicle with the driver. Speaking on behalf of the passengers, whom she called family, the woman thanked the driver for his kindness and patience, and planted a kiss on his lips.

The driver also shared a few words, noting that his work was not done in vain and that it was the people's smiles that made his day.

"Driving a bus is a lot, and what can carry you is the people you're taking."

South Africans love passengers' love for bus driver

The viral video prompted hundreds of local members of the online community to flock to the comment section with admiration. Several people also pointed out that the bus driver's features closely resembled those of President Cyril Ramaphosa, sparking jokes.

The online crowd adored the passengers appreciating their bus driver. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

@izzo5thgen told the online community:

"This is the kind of celebration we need more of on social media in this country. Promote the positivity and goodness of this country."

@shahiedak33 added in the comments:

"So nice. This bus driver must be very good; it's actually good to see their relationship. It says a lot about the driver."

@gailpetersen5 reminisced under the post:

"This brings back memories of my late husband. He was a Golden Arrow bus driver in the 80s and later on a regulator in Town Centre, Mitchells Plain, and his passengers did this every year with a card with all their names written on it."

@leno_73 humorously asked and said:

"Ramaphosa, is that you? Jokes aside, thank you, passengers, for giving him his flowers."

@esromfisher stated to the commuters:

"This is very beautiful of you guys. You must appreciate each other. You are really family. Keep it up. Love it."

@maureen_jacobs69 made positive assumptions about the driver, writing:

"He's the man who will wait for passengers who will be a little late, bring them to their destinations, and bring them safely home."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Aqeel's account below:

