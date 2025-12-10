“Someone Tag Rassie”: Ouma’s Afrikaans Rugby Commentary Thrills South Africans

A video of an Afrikaner grandmother watching a match between the Blitzbokke and a South American country went viral

The ouma, seated in front of the television, shouted with excitement as one of the players scored a try

People on the internet were thoroughly entertained and pointed out how good the woman looked for her age

An ouma entertained people with her rugby commentary. Images: @nuschatheschnauzer

Source: TikTok

During a match between the Blitzbokke and Argentina in the HSBC SVNS on Sunday, 7 December, 2025, a 91-year-old Afrikaner rugby fan was glued to the screen. She shouted with excitement when one of the players scored a try.

The TikTok page Nuscha the Schnauzer, which usually posts about the grandmother and the breed of dogs, uploaded the video two days after the match. The clip showed the ouma seated directly in front of the TV and hoping to see the Blitzbok lead the team to victory in the final minute.

She said in the video:

"We're going to win by two points."

And indeed, they did. The national Sevens team won 21-19 at the DHL Stadium, keeping their Cape Town title.

Blitzbok captain Impi Visser proudly holds the well-deserved trophy. Image: @Blitzboks

Source: Twitter

South Africans enjoy Ouma's commentary

Hundreds of members of the online community expressed amusement after hearing what the rugby fan had to say. Some social media users also noted how wholesome they found the video.

@marcodk0211 humorously pointed out to people on the internet:

"Ouma is almost sitting on the field the way she's so close to the TV."

@mariskagrobler40 wrote under the post:

"The struggle is real! This aunty is my spirit animal. My language is a bit more colourful than hers."

@danieventer906 said to the public:

"Ouma knows her rugby. Someone tag Rassie Erasmus so that he can organise a Springbok tour for Ouma."

@ambrosia.davids stated with a laugh:

"Wow, she looks good for her age. She's making me excited all over again."

@jdm.jason remarked to several internet users:

"Tannie should have been at the stadium; it's an amazing experience."

An elated @erich_fkn_strydom wrote in the comment section:

"And that's why I'm a proud Afrikaans South African. It's incredible to still have that energy at 91 to support the Blitzbokke. That aunty is incredibly proud."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Nuscha the Schnauzer's account below:

