Jack Parow, a South African Afrikaans rapper, showcased a compilation of local rugby matches with their Afrikaans comedic commentary

In the clip, two commentators are heard making humorous comparisons and remarks about what was happening on the pitch during the games

Local members of the online community took to the post's comment section, commenting on how the audio made them laugh

Afrikaans rugby commentary had people laughing. Images: Olga Guryanova / Unsplash, Frank_Rietsch / Pixabay

South African rapper Jack Parow shared a video compilation of snippets from local rugby matches, accompanied by entertaining Afrikaans commentary. Jack felt the sports channel SuperSport should hire the hilarious commentators to share humour during a Springboks game.

Jack (real name Zander Tyler) posted the video on 17 November, 2025, letting people online in on the commentary. He quoted one of the lines used by one of the unknown men:

"Hy hardloop so vinnig, hy antwoord 'n missed call. (He runs so fast, he answers a missed call)."

Afrikaans commentary amuses South Africans

Hundreds of members of the online community rushed to the comment section, sharing how much the post made them laugh and quoting a few of the lines themselves.

Internet users laughed at the Afrikaans commentary. Image: The Good Brigade

Gugulethu Petela stated with a chuckle:

"Definitely gives Xhosa commentary a run for its money."

Karl van der Merwe shared with the online crowd:

"I wish we could get these guys to commentate on Springbok rugby on Saturdays. I would watch rugby just to hear them."

Johan Scheepers told people on the internet:

"These men should be given bigger opportunities."

Lionel Andrews found immense humour after watching the video and mentioned in the comments:

"Yoh, did I just have a killer laugh session!"

Charl Coleman enjoyed what they heard and saw on their screen and said under the post:

"An alternative language option on SuperSport. I would renew my subscription!"

Anthoney Moses, who suggested that he and someone called Traver Brikkels were the voices behind the commentary, added in the comment section:

"Jack Parow, thank you so much for sharing this with the world. We are glad that you are excited about the people who love listening to our commentary here in the Boland. I am also personally grateful for every positive comment. It just lets us keep doing better and better. Your support means the world to us! We will keep pushing for it and see if we can make it happen, not in our time but in God's time."

Watch the Facebook reel posted on Jack's account below:

3 Other stories about rugby commentary

Briefly News reported that Springbok fans cheered for the Xhosa commentary on Ethan Hooker's try during the team's victory over Italy during the Autumn Series. People felt that they could feel the enthusiasm.

reported that Springbok fans cheered for the Xhosa commentary on Ethan Hooker's try during the team's victory over Italy during the Autumn Series. People felt that they could feel the enthusiasm. South Africans were thoroughly entertained when a passionate Springbok fan provided Afrikaans commentary for the same game mentioned above. He filled it with local slang, which resonated with locals.

In 2023, a SuperSport commentator identified a group of men as 'okes' during a Varsity Cup rugby match. The typical 'oke' appearance included sunglasses, a backwards cap, shorts, and an unbuttoned shirt.

