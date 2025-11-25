A humorous utterance made by Xhosa commentators, reacting dramatically to Kwagga Smith's try, screaming his hilarious nickname, “Wrong Turn,” entertained viewers

The unique commentary style was shared on TikTok, sparking massive love for the emotional narration of the South African rugby game

Social media users praised the commentators as "phenomenal," with some admitting they plan to switch languages just to fully experience the infectious excitement

Xhosa rugby commentators' funny remarks during a match earned them high praise online. Image: kwaggasmith / Sydney Sang

Source: UGC

A rugby content social media account showcased the passionate energy of Xhosa rugby commentary that became a viral sensation, highlighting the unique flavour the language brings to the Springbok game.

The entertaining clip, shared on TikTok by @crack_rugby, captured a beautiful try from a past match against New Zealand, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from entertained viewers.

The footage captures a tense moment near the try line where Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith quickly seized the ball after his teammate, Pieter-Steph du Toit, made a quick pass. As Kwagga surged forward to score the try, the Xhosa commentator’s voice reached a high pitch, screaming the now-famous catchphrase: “Rrrr, wrong turn!”

The “Wrong Turn” nickname

The hilarious nickname has a unique origin: according to reports, Xhosa commentators gave Kwagga the title because his nose, broken numerous times during play, supposedly resembles the look of a character from the horror movie Wrong Turn. This specific informal nickname, posted online by TikTok user @crack_rugby, informal nickname demonstrates how the commentary style enhances the joy and drama of the sport, but care should be taken to ensure that such informal titles do not perpetuate negative stereotypes

The commentator's video had many social media users who don't understand Xhosa, keen to watch the game just for their vibes. Image: Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the “Wrong Turn” commentary

The clip garnered massive engagement, with social media users expressing their love for the commentators’ dramatic and vibrant narration of the Springbok match. Many viewers called the commentary team phenomenal, celebrating the men’s passion for rugby. Some felt sympathy for those who did not understand the native language, arguing that even a detailed explanation could not convey the same funny effect of the original narration. This sentiment was best summed up by one user who admitted she did not understand the words but could feel the excitement, promising she would switch to Xhosa commentary for the next game.

User @Hlonelikhaya Gxashe commented:

"If all rugby supporters could understand isiXhosa, unfortunately, isiXhosa asitolikwa (it's difficult to translate Xhosa). This is 'commentary gold.' They're very funny 😂."

Usser @Jakalas said:

"I don't understand what they're saying, but you can feel the excitement. I think I might watch the next game with Xhosa commentary."

User @XM PEST CONTROL explained:

"Just so everyone knows, Kwagga Smith is nicknamed 'Wrong Turn' 🤣."

User @Paddy shared:

"I love Xhosa commentary, such passion 👏."

User @Jonzi Bowles🇿🇦 added:

"It’s a vibe."

User @anthonymellem said:

"The King of commentary at his best. Just feel the excitement🤣."

User @molvisaz7 commented:

"When you hear such passion in commentary, you know he believes in the team."

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News rugby-related articles

A hilarious video of a man joyfully claiming that the Springboks finally had an "Indian" player in Canan Moodie, fulfilling his lifelong dream of representation, entertained viewers.

A delightful video captured Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and assistant coach Mzwandile "Stokke" Stick enjoying a song and dance, celebrating their recent Rugby Championship victory.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and appreciation to his best friend Eben Etzebeth, whom he said had supported him throughout his rugby career.

Source: Briefly News