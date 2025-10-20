A delightful video captured Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and assistant Mzwandile 'Stokke' Stick enjoying a song and dance at a restaurant, celebrating their recent Rugby Championship victory

The entertaining clip, shared on Facebook, attracted massive views and comments from delighted fans

Social media users were amused by the coaches' performance, declaring they deserved the break and playfully warning them not to quit their day jobs for a music career

Springbok coaches Rassie and Stokke were filmed dancing and singing, enjoying their leave.

A lighthearted video of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and his assistant, Mzwandile 'Stokke' Stick, celebrating their recent rugby success in true South African style charmed the internet.

The clip, shared by the Rugby Mad Facebook account, was met with a wave of amusement and national pride.

The clip shared by Facebook user Rugby Mad shows the influential coaching duo standing at a restaurant. They were filmed singing an Afrikaans song out loud. The men were enjoying their last days of well-deserved leave before having to head back to training to prepare for the end-of-year tour.

The Springboks' coaches bond over a song

The Facebook account captioned the post, "Rassie and Stokke enjoying the last week of leave before the end-of-year tour," offering fans a rare and relatable glimpse into the coaches' downtime.

The duo's video entertained social media users, who said they deserved the downtime.

The Springboks End of the Year Tour

The SA Rugby Travel page outlines the annual end-of-the-year tour, Autumn International rugby test matches, typically played in October and November, which determine final bragging rights and contribute to World Rugby's ranking system. The page encourages fans to cheer on the Springboks in their international matches during this period. All listed match packages for the 2025 tour schedule are, however, currently Sold Out. The confirmed matches listed for the Springboks' 2025 End of Year Tour are:

South Africa vs. France (8 November 2025)

Italy vs. South Africa (15 November 2025)

Ireland vs. South Africa (22 November 2025)

South Africa vs. Wales (29 November 2025)

SA loves the Springboks coaches' downtime

The video attracted massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were thoroughly entertained by the men. Many viewers were quick to praise their dedication. They said the pair deserved a jolly good time because the hard work and excellent results they and the players consistently deliver make all South Africans proud.

Some went further, declaring that this generation of coaches and players is the best Springboks team ever. In a humorous touch, other viewers advised the gents not to give up their coaching jobs for a career in singing, reinforcing the joke with playful banter about their vocal talent.

User @Thembinkosi Taba added:

"Best generation ever of Springboks from the Coaches and the players. You make us proud! Danko Mzansi."

User @Clarissa Marais shared:

"You gotta love these guys! They work hard and they play hard."

User @Abraham Julius Charra Makwena commented:

"Coaches. Leading by example, brotherhood."

User @Bernie Hayes Geldenhuys said:

"What a coach and what a team. You go, boys! You deserve every second of fun and laughter, and all the Cups."

User @Gail Hughes shared:

"Work hard, play hard."

User @Greg Parker said:

"Rassie is so relatable. No wonder there is an amazing rapport between the players & coaches."

