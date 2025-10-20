"I Am Hurt": Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Cancelled, Leaving Runners Disappointed

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon's cancellation has left thousands of runners disappointed and frustrated

Runners are left wondering what to do with their hard-earned fitness after the marathon's unexpected cancellation

The online community is rallying around disappointed runners, offering support and humour in the wake of the marathon's cancellation

Many runners were left disappointed when the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which was set to take place this October 2025, was cancelled.

One of the runners who was set to participate in the event took to his social media account under the handle where he expressed his disappointment, saying:

"I am not alright, imagine what I must do with all this fitness, what must I do with the three minutes per kilometre that I had. Eish, I don't even know what to say. It is what it is... Yoh, I am hurt."

The TikTok user @siphomarima also said that he was "hurt" by the event's cancellation, wondering what would become of his hard-earned fitness and training.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which was set to take place on October 18–19, 2025, at place at Cape Town's Green Point Stadium, is a big event. The total distances given at the event included the marathon, the 10km and 5km Peace Runs, and the 43km, 22km, and 11km trail runs.

The event was in its final qualification to compete in the renowned Abbott World Marathon. Racers have been let down by the cancellation, along with the economy.

Title sponsor Sanlam has stated that it will be providing every 2025 marathon entrant with a sponsored entry for either May 2026 or 2027 due to the infrastructure and route damage caused by extremely strong winds during the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday morning.

SA cheers Cape Town Marathon runner over the cancellation

The online community took to the comments section to encourage the man, while others shared their thoughts, saying:

Adele Robinson said:

"Poverty saved me from a lot of things."

Talane M cracked a joke, saying:

"It’s revenge for your bullying us daily about running."

Pearlieyb | Lifestyle Content expressed:

"The amount of money people even spent to be there? Yoh hayi, this is heartbreaking and doesn’t even make sense."

Yollie replied:

"I am hurt for all of you. Others have taken their gels."

Mogaumol commented:

"Sorry, Neh, especially all Joburgers who had to fly down to Cape Town."

Amos Victoria shared:

"My friends (Namibian) flew in for this run 😭they are going crazy. All the expenses and training just for this? Such a shame."

Hope's wife stated:

"Runners are crushing out today, so sorry."

Watch the video below:

