The 2025 Cape Town Marathon faced unexpected disruptions early on Sunday, affecting thousands of runners gathered for the event

Sanlam, the marathon’s title sponsor, has responded to support participants amid the challenges

Organisers are making plans to ensure runners can take part in upcoming editions of the race

The 2025 Cape Town Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, 19 October, was cancelled at dawn after extreme winds caused significant damage to the race route and surrounding infrastructure.

Thousands of runners had already gathered for the event, including South Africa’s ultra-distance star Gerda Steyn, some of whom improvised runs through city streets while preparing for the race.

Cape Town Marathon Cancelled: Sanlam Offers Entrants Free Spots in 2026 or 2027 Races

Race organisers made the difficult decision to cancel following emergency discussions with the Joint Operations Committee, which includes representatives from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, Safety and Security departments, medical services, and the South African Police Service. Both the route and the start/finish areas were deemed unsafe for participants and spectators.

The cancellation was confirmed at 04:45, with runners notified via WhatsApp by 05:00. The elite wheelchair athletes were scheduled to start at 06:10. Organisers emphasised that the safety of all runners and spectators was their top priority.

Participants were also informed that entry fees would not be refunded and could not be carried over to the 2026 race, as per the official terms and conditions.

Sanlam Offers Sponsored Entries for 2026 and 2027

In response to the cancellation, Sanlam, the event’s title sponsor since 2014, has announced that every 2025 entrant will be offered a fully sponsored entry for either the 2026 or 2027 Cape Town Marathon.

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty said,

“When faced with adversity, Africans unite. We find ways to turn challenges into opportunities. We want every runner affected by today’s cancellation to have the chance to take part in a future race.”

Clark Gardner, CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, added:

“The understanding and patience shown by our entrants, sponsors, and the community have been remarkable. Sanlam’s offer reflects their commitment to the event and ensures every 2025 entrant can return for a world-class marathon experience.”

Details on how runners can claim their sponsored entry will be shared in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the 2026 Cape Town Marathon has been moved from its usual October slot to Sunday, 24 May.

Sanlam has also supported the city’s bid to have the marathon join the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a group that includes New York, Boston, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo, Sydney, and London.

