US rapper Kanye West will be performing live in South Africa on 13 December 2025 at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg

Local fans of the All Of The Lights hitmaker have been sceptical about the legitimacy of the concert

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the Ye Live in South Africa organisers assured fans that the show is indeed legit

The organisers for Kanye West’s Joburg Concert are working on securing brand partners for the show. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer

Grammy-winning musician Kanye West is expected to perform in Mzansi for one night only on 13 December 2025.

Scepticism spread across social media, with fans questioning the legitimacy of the concert. Many of the fans were at ease when the rapper promoted the event on his X (Twitter) account on 20 September.

Ye Live in South Africa is scheduled to take place at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kanye concert preparations in full swing

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, a spokesperson from the organising company Monyake Group shared the necessary steps they have taken to assure ticket holders that the Donda hitmaker will indeed grace the stage.

"The steps that we have taken to reassure the attendees and Ye fans are through a digital cleanse, as we have started flooding the media publications with press releases. We are looking forward to also starting to announce our brand sponsors. This will be something that reassures the public."

The group is also set on partnering with local broadcasting companies, emphasising that such companies often want to see paperwork with the artist's signature on it.

"We are also looking at partnering with broadcasting partners in radio and television. Those are the things that can reassure the fans, public and attendees. Because once you log those types of deals, brands and broadcasting partners have to see signed contracts from the artists and all the formalities that the artists come with," he said.

US rapper Kanye West will be performing in Mzansi in December 2025. Image: Arnold Jerocki

The company also assured fans that Ye will bring his A-game on stage to entertain his 60,000 fans. When ticket sales went live, many people were not convinced that the show is legitimate.

"Undeniably always set at the highest standard, Ye’s experiential live shows always leave attendees fully entertained and wanting more, and his South African performance will be nothing different. While this will not be the first time Ye visits South African shores, fans can look forward to an electrifying live performance, striking outfits and more."

Now, fans are excited for the show after Kanye West confirmed it on his X page.

@odedanilo cried:

"I’m not missing this for the world."

@CeboLatha joked:

"Even if he doesn't show up. We are still going there to listen to his CDs."

@FlowerboyMag laughed:

"Great, I got two months to sell my grandmother's house."

