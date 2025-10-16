South African rapper Cassper Nyovest questioned the reported ticket sales of Travis Scott's Circus Maximus show

The Dumbo hitmaker performed at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, and he made headlines for his epic show

Nyovest compared his Fill Up shows to Travis', saying people tend to place American artists on a higher pedestal

Cassper is sceptical about Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus ticket sales. Image: Casspernyovest/Instagram, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The moment people have been waiting for has arrived. A few social media users were waiting on rapper Cassper Nyovest to comment on Travis Scott's Circus Maximus show in South Africa, and he did.

The Mama I Made It rapper took to Instagram after his workout session to poke holes in the number of tickets Travis Scott managed to sell for his show.

Scott performed at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, and he made headlines for his epic show, as it was reported that he sold 75K tickets. Nyovest questioned whether this is legitimate, as the first report said he sold 60K tickets.

"I am seeing the headlines about Travis Scott being the biggest solo concert in South Africa. Apparently, they sold 75K tickets. They said 60K, but now it is 75K. I also see the conversation around me having 68K people, and that actually being the biggest rap concert in Africa," he first started.

Nyovest thanked God for helping Mzansi reach this achievement.

"I am just glad we could push the envelope to a point that we are in the conversation in our land. How crazy this is; how far we have come. I can only give the glory to God for that."

Nyovest compared his Fill Up shows to the concert, saying people tend to think that American artists are better than local acts. His Fill Up Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein will be taking place on 6 December 2025.

"Your local champion, as you guys call me, because, clearly, the Americans are better than us, in your mind. We are out in Bloemfontein doing Fill Up Toyota Stadium. I am very excited about this.

Cassper embarked on a fitness journey after he was called mam Rebecca Malope at the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends performance. He said that the negative comments got to him, so he was committed to losing weight and getting into shape.

"I am working out right now, getting in shape, making sure I am ready for that because I intend to take it to another level again. Your local champion signing out."

Watch the X video posted by The Hype Channel below:

Mzansi drags Cassper Nyovest

Social media users dragged Cassper Nyovest for making the show about him.

@AmosNiggaz sighed:

"Someone said they were surprised Cassper hasn’t made the Travis Scott concert about himself. It was just a matter of time."

@ntuthukosilo said:

"He wants to compare himself with international artists."

@sanizwe joked:

"Main Character what what. Someone needs to tell this guy that it's ok to keep quiet, man."

@Azania_Da6th added:

"Students will be gone by the 6th and bloem has like 13 people or so, unless anc donates busses."

