The Cape Town Marathon 2025 was abruptly called off just hours before it was set to begin, leaving thousands of runners devastated

Fans and participants expressed frustration and disappointment across social media following the last-minute decision

The unexpected cancellation raises concerns about event planning and the marathon’s push for international recognition

In a dramatic turn just hours before the scheduled start, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which was set to welcome over 24,000 runners to the Mother City, was cancelled due to severe wind-related safety concerns.

A runner during the 2024 Cape Town Marathon race.

Source: Facebook

Organisers called off the event at 04:45 on Sunday, 19 October 2025, mere moments before the 06:15 start time. Notifications were sent to participants via WhatsApp, with alerts also posted on social media and shared through local radio stations.

According to officials, tents were damaged and branding was ripped from scaffolding at the Green Point venue overnight as strong gusts swept through the city.

The situation prompted emergency deliberations by the Joint Operations Committee (JOC), comprising representatives from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, Safety and Security, medical services, and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

With race infrastructure compromised and the route deemed unsafe, cancellation became unavoidable.

What does the cancellation mean?

For the Cape Town Marathon, which has been positioning itself to become Africa’s first inclusion in the Abbott World Marathon Majors, the sudden cancellation represents a major setback.

The Abbott series currently includes some of the world’s most iconic city marathons, London, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo, New York, Boston, and Sydney. Being part of that elite group would have elevated Cape Town’s status as a premier global running destination.

Organisers now face both reputational and logistical challenges from managing disappointed participants and sponsors to restoring confidence in the event’s reliability.

While the City’s Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, expressed disappointment, he emphasised that safety had to come first.

“The decision was difficult, but the safety of runners and bystanders must always be the priority,” he said.

The event will now move its 2026 edition to Sunday, 24 May, in an effort to reset and prepare under more favourable conditions.

Runners were devastated after the Cape Town Marathon was cancelled few hours before the expected start.

Source: Facebook

How participants and fans reacted

The cancellation sparked widespread disappointment online, with many runners sharing their frustration and disbelief.

@Siseko_12:

“This Cape Town Marathon trip was my first time in Cape Town and would have been my first marathon. I’m gutted, shame.”

@BlackSir_SA:

“So you’re telling me the organisers of the Cape Town Marathon didn’t know about the windy weather forecast to warn people earlier in the week, instead of wasting everyone’s time and money?”

@ricardomackenzi:

“Surely, the organisers of the Cape Town Marathon knew about the windy weather forecast earlier in the week. They should have warned people instead of wasting everyone’s time and money.”

@MikeRamothwala:

“Good morning! Let’s exercise not only will you lower your cholesterol and fat, but you’ll increase your energy levels. That’s why I’m sympathising with top runners who can’t run the Cape Town Marathon because of bad weather.”

@SuperDaveOnline:

“They cancelled the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon as if it’s a park run! I would have accepted a delayed start due to the wind and the damage to infrastructure, but a full cancellation? Poor planning from the organisers, authorities, and the City of Cape Town. Shame on all of you.”

@LaurenIpsumZA:

“Absolutely gutted for my husband and all of the other Cape Town Marathon runners who are left disappointed this morning. The money spent is one thing, but the many, many hours of preparation and training are going unfulfilled.”

The Cape Town Marathon will now be held on 24 May 2026.

Source: Facebook

Marathons in 2025 have not been without drama off the running field. In June, following the Comrades Marathon, Cape Town runner Moira Harding, 54, went missing after crossing the finish line in Durban.

She was found more than 12 hours later in critical condition, with her survival described as nothing short of a miracle. Harding was discovered by construction workers near the National Sea Rescue Institute base at The Point, several kilometres from the marathon’s finish line at People’s Park.

She was unresponsive, severely dehydrated, and suffering from hypothermia after enduring harsh overnight conditions.

Comrades Marathon Association dismisses death rumour

Briefly News previously reported that the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) responded to rumours that circulated on social media about alleged fatalities during the 2025 race.

The CMA confirmed that no deaths were recorded, despite several runners requiring medical attention. General Manager Alain Dalais emphasised that the organisation’s safety protocols were firmly in place and urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate updates.

