The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has addressed reports claiming deaths during the 2025 edition of the race, held on Sunday, 8 June, following the disappearance of Moira Harding.

The 54-year-old went missing for hours after completing the popular ultramarathon race in Durban over the weekend. She was later found near the National Sea Rescue Institute base in The Point area of Durban, several kilometres away from the finishing point, and she's presently recovering at the hospital.

Several reports were circulating on social media about fatalities occurring during the event, but the governing body behind the race has issued a statement in response to those reports.

Runners rest during the 89 kilometres Comrades Marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on June 8, 2025. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Comrades Marathon Association responds to death claims report

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has released an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding false reports circulating on social media about the deaths of participants.

"It has been brought to the attention of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) that some digital media outlets or accounts are reporting two deaths during the 2025 edition of the race, which took place this past weekend (Sunday 8 June)," the statement reads.

"The CMA and its medical team can confirm that no deaths have been recorded at the 2025 event."

Runners take part in the 89 kilometres Comrades Marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CMA General Manager Alain Dalais also clarified that while several runners required treatment, none of the cases resulted in death, in contrast to the rumours spreading online.

"As can be expected from an event of this nature and size, there were some cases of runners being transferred to the hospital from the route, for various medical reasons. The CMA’s medical, emergency, safety, and health protocols are excellent, and focused on the safety of all runners,” says CMA General Manager Alain Dalais.

Dalais also distanced the organisation from any form of fake news spreading online and urged the public to rely on reports from their official sources.

“The CMA distances itself from any fake news or rumours doing the rounds and suggests that our community rely on reputable sources for information – starting with our own channels,” he added.

Reactions as CMA deny deaths claims

stkmoon commented:

"@ComradesRace for responding to this. The idiots peddling such should be dealt with."

Tanya said:

"The Finish was absolute disgrace. I cant get over it."

LogikWrite wrote:

"What did happen however was the blatant attacks on a group of Israeli runners..."

iGodfrey4CE added:

"How about the harassed athletes from the state of Israel?"

ChesterKotkin mentioned:

"Really has it been brought to the attention of the CMA Israeli athletes race numbers were made public by @IOL and @ANCYLhq this is in violation of POPI act. The athletes were abused and heckled the entire race by thugs and your organisation has failed to comment maybe disgusting."

Police give update on Harding's incident

Briefly News earlier reported that Police issued an update on Moira Harding as she continues are recovery process in the hospital after being found.

The Police spokesperson also opened up on what his delaying the investigation of the incident.

