Police have given an update on Moira Harding as she continues to recover after her ordeal in the Comrades Marathon.

Harding was found on Monday morning after she went missing just hours after finishing the iconic ultramarathon in Durban on Sunday.

The ordeal captured national attention in South Africa, but there was relief after she was found near the National Sea Rescue Institute base in Durban. The location was several kilometres away from the finishing point of the marathon.

Harding’s family had been waiting at the finish line, expecting to reunite with her after the race. However, when she failed to appear, concern quickly grew, prompting a citywide search that reportedly lasted over 12 hours.

The 54-year-old was allegedly found by construction workers in critical condition and largely unresponsive, after apparently spending the night exposed to the elements. She remains sedated and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

Andre Blom, Harding’s manager at the Fish Hoek Athletic Club, stated that thanks to her emergency tag ('In Case of Emergency' ICE), responders were able to contact her husband once she was found quickly.

"She was wearing an ID bracelet, what they call an ICE bracelet, which stands for 'In Case of Emergency.' It's a rubber band with a tag that contains emergency contact details. So, if someone finds you, they can call the number on the tag and reach your emergency contact. That’s how they managed to get in touch with her husband."

Police give update on Moira Harding's condition

The police, through their spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, have confirmed that Moira Harding is currently in the hospital and they suggested that there were no visible injuries on her.

He also confirmed that they are waiting for the medical report before officers can know what to do next as they plan to investigate the incident further.

“The woman is currently in hospital, and although she was found with no visible injuries, police will await the medical report, which will determine police’s next course of action,” the police spokesperson said.

Harding's recovery is now a national concern as South Africans are waiting for updates concerning her health after the unfortunate incident a few days ago.

