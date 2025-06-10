Moira Harding, the 54-year-old runner was discovered near the NSRI base in Durban after an overnight search and is now recovering in ICU

Fiona Baldwin blamed the disorganised end of the marathon on a public street, rather than the usual stadium, for her sister’s confusion and disappearance

Authorities quickly contacted her husband using Harding’s emergency ID bracelet, ensuring her family was notified after her distressing discovery

Concerns over athlete safety at South Africa’s most iconic race are growing after Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding was found unresponsive and hypothermic on Monday morning. The 54-year-old from Cape Town was discovered near the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) base in Durban’s Point area, hours after she was reported missing following the race.

She was airlifted to hospital and is currently recovering in intensive care. Authorities say she had not returned to her family or club after the race ended, triggering widespread panic and a coordinated search effort overnight.

Moira Harding was found unresponsive and hypothermic on Monday morning. Image: Moira Harding

Source: Facebook

The marathon finish was criticised as disorganised and unsafe

Harding’s sister, Fiona Baldwin, has strongly criticised the event’s post-race setup, calling it chaotic and unstructured. This year, the finish line was located on an open street rather than the traditional stadium, which many say would have offered a more secure and contained environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“There was no order at the end. It was chaos. If the race had ended at the stadium, I don’t believe Moira would have gone missing.” said Baldwin

Several athletes and supporters have since echoed Baldwin’s frustration, highlighting a lack of crowd control, visible signage, and medical support staff in the immediate post-race area.

Emergency ID bracelet crucial in family notification

According to Fish Hoek Athletic Club manager Andre Blom, an ICE (In Case of Emergency) bracelet worn by Harding proved critical in the situation. The bracelet contained contact information that allowed responders to reach her husband after she was found in distress.

“It’s a simple rubber band with a tag, but it made all the difference. They were able to get hold of her husband immediately.” Blom explained.

A missed link-up may have delayed the search

Blom also revealed that while the club had set a post-race meeting point, Harding had arranged to link up with her sister separately. That deviation, combined with the post-race confusion, likely contributed to the delay in tracking her down.

Harding’s sister, Fiona Baldwin, has strongly criticised the event’s post-race setup, calling it chaotic and unstructured. Image: Moira Harding

Source: Facebook

Organisers under pressure to address safety gaps

As Harding continues her recovery, questions remain for the Comrades Marathon Association. Critics are calling for a full safety audit and a return to more controlled finishing environments.

The organisers have yet to issue a detailed response to the growing criticism from athletes and family members.

Hilton teacher to selflessly run a double marathon

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher and housemaster from the prestigious Hilton College in Pietermaritzburg will be running a double Comrades for an amazing cause.

33-year-old Kwanda Sibiya will start his race early to raise money to fund the education of two children from eManguzi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News