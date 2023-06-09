A dedicated teacher from Hilton College will embark on double comrades run for charity

Kwanda Sibiya will run the race route twice to fund the education of two children from his home town of eMunguzi

The two children are in Grades 1 and 2 and lost their mother to the Covid-19 pandemic

PIETERMARITZBURG - A teacher and housemaster from the prestigious Hilton College in Pietermaritzburg will be running a double Comrades for an amazing cause.

Hilton College teacher and housemaster Kwanda Sibiya is running a double comrades to fund the schooling of two children. Image: Kwanda Sibiya Foundation/Facebook & stock photo/Getty Images

33-year-old Kwanda Sibiya will start his race early to raise money to fund the education of two children from eManguzi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Sibiya will run the 96th Comrades Marathon route not once but twice, setting off from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, 10 June.

He will then join 17 000 other endurance athletes at the official marathon starting line on Sunday morning, 11 June.

Hilton teacher to run comrades to support children who lost their mom to Covid-19

Sibaya's double run for the children's education form part of his charitable effort to address the educational needs of the children from his home town, SABC News reported.

Sibiya has been running to support the education of two children who lost their mother in the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years.

Sibiya said:

“We want to assist them until they pass their matric. One girl is presently in Grade 2, and the boy is doing Grade 1 at John Wesley Kosi Bay Combined Private School. We pay their school fees, transport, and food."

The endurance runner also has a passion for promoting education and a love of reading in eMunguzi, Zululand Observer reported.

"There is a great need for education in Manguzi; we are currently collecting books for our corner library, as we have embarked on a reading campaign at one of the schools, and we want to expand it to the whole of Manguzi for all rural children to benefit."

