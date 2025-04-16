Asmongold's girlfriends occasionally trend because he always seems to date out of his league. The controversial World of Warcraft streamer dated Polish-born influencer Pink Sparkles and was linked to fellow streamer Kaise, but he previously admitted that finding a girlfriend was a challenge for him.

I have completed the exodia of not being attractive to women... It is hard for me to find a girlfriend. That's the reality.

Asmongold and Izzy 'Pink Sparkles' G dated for over a year , from August 2018 to December 2019.

, from August 2018 to December 2019. Streamer Kaise was rumoured to be Asmongold's new girlfriend in early 2024 after they collaborated on Twitch streams.

Asmongold's relationships have faced backlash from fans who feel the girls are only with him for the money or fame.

Birth name Zachariah Hoyt Date of birth June 1990 Age 34 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Florida, United States Origin Austin, Texas, United States Profession YouTuber, Twitch streamer, entrepreneur Net worth Approx. $5 million Social media YouTube Instagram X (Twitter) Twitch

Who is Asmongold's girlfriend?

Asmongold is not dating anyone publicly as of April 2025. The WOW streamer is known for keeping details of his personal life private, but occasionally gives unsolicited dating advice during his streams. In a September 2020 livestream, he opened up about why he is not the ideal man for many women, while wishing he were gay.

I have completed the exodia of not being attractive to women. I live with my mom. I play video games all day. I don't shower. I'm balding. I wear the same shirt forever. I don't spend money. Any girl that would want to date me because I have money, that's a disappointment—I don't like spending money. I don't like doing anything.

Pink Sparkles and Asmongold's relationship lasted for over a year

Izzy G and Asmongold confirmed their relationship in August 2018 during a live stream. They quickly became a popular but unlikely couple within the Twitch community, with several collaborations. The internet influencers briefly lived together in Austin, Texas, where Zack grew up.

Izzy was criticised for being Asmongold's girlfriend, with a section of his fans saying she was with him for his money. In a November 2018 X (Twitter) thread, the influencer clapped back at haters who were unhappy with their romance.

I've done a lot of dumb stuff throughout my streaming career that I regret, but giving people hope that they might get to date me if they donate enough money is not one of them...Explain to me why my bank account balance keeps going down since I'm 'using him for money' — Do u not realize I'd be making a ton more money pretending to be single and streaming every day instead of dating someone who takes me thrift shopping.

Pink Sparkles and Asmongold had a public breakup

Zack and Izzy G announced their split in December 2019. In a series of since-deleted X (Twitter) posts, Pink Sparkles explained that she was unhappy living in Texas and had decided to move back to California.

I've been very unhappy in Austin for many reasons. It's led me into a pretty deep depression for a while, making it impossible for me to go live. So I've decided that it's best for me to move back to Cali and work on myself—It's been very difficult for us to enjoy our time together recently, while at the same time dealing with a lot of personal problems.

The ex-couple did not go into detail about why they were unhappy, but Zack tweeted that he would take a break from streaming. The influencers remained on friendly terms afterwards. In August 2022, Asmongold took to X (Twitter) to share a graphic T-shirt gift that Izzy had gotten for him.

Pink Sparkles is a new mother

Asmongold's ex-girlfriend welcomed her first child, a son, in 2024. Izzy has yet to reveal the identity of the baby's father. The influencer announced in an October 2024 X (Twitter) post that she would be taking a break from content creation to focus on mommy duties.

I'm taking a step away from social media to focus on taking care of my baby. I will still post when I can, but I foolishly thought I could handle being both a full-time mommy and a content creator at the same time, I was wrong. Being a mom is a big commitment that I'm fully investing in to give my son the very best.

Kaise and Asmongold's dating rumours

Asmongold and Kaise were speculated to be in a relationship in January 2024 after being spotted in several streams together. In a December 2023 X (Twitter) post, Kaise shared that Asmongold was his number one fan, and he replied in the comments, writing:

Guys, listen, I can explain.

The pair did not share exclusive details about the nature of their relationship, but were criticised for using each other for clout. Their collaboration boosted Kaise's social media fanbase.

Kaise started creating content around 2018 and is known for her Just Chatting streams on Twitch, where she has over 204,000 followers. The female Twitch streamer is originally from Vancouver, Canada, and can speak English, Chinese, and Cantonese.

What happened to Kaise and Asmongold?

After January 2024, the pair did not hang out as much, but streamer Asmongold continued to like her social media posts. It seems Kaise was just visiting Texas. In an X (Twitter) post she uploaded on January 30, she thanked Zack for being a great host.

I can't believe it's already my last day here in Austin. I'm so beyond grateful for the friendships and memories made here, and I'll miss everyone so much. Asmon took such good care of me and made this stay so so so special... This trip has been absolutely inspiring and I can't wait to return with a fresh perspective.

Asmongold's girlfriends and love life are still the subject of public intrigue despite his efforts to keep the details private. The WOW streamer lost his mother in October 2021 and recently committed to cleaning his house, which often looks congested and disorganised during streams.

