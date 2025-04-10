Top 15 South African influencers you need to follow in 2025

South African influencers have been making waves in the country's digital space with engaging content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Unlike traditional celebrities, they connect with their audience in a relatable way.

Princess Sachiko (L), Noel Deyzel (C), and William Last KRM (R). Photo: @princess_sachiko/@noeldeyzel_bodybuilder/@williamlast_krm (modified by author)

Key takeaways

John-Marc van Wyk has one of the highest engagement rates among South African content creators, with around 61.08% on Instagram and 14.28% on TikTok.

among South African content creators, with around 61.08% on Instagram and 14.28% on TikTok. Reach and engagement rates are crucial KPIs that determine how much an influencer earns.

that determine how much an influencer earns. South African influencers share varied content with their audience, ranging from music, lifestyle, and beauty tips to fitness, comedy, and reaction videos.

The influencer ranking criterion herein is based on the influencers' average Instagram and TikTok engagement rates, i.e. the average number of likes and comments an influencer gets compared to their number of followers. Engagement rates reflect the relationship that the influencer has with their audience.

The top South African influencers in 2025

Social media platforms have made it easier for influencers to create and share content with their audience. These top 15 internet stars are skilled at leveraging the platforms to expand their reach.

Influencer IG engagement TikTok engagement Avg engagement John-Marc van Wyk 61.08% 14.28% 37.68% Bryan Kazaka 45.75% 8.19% 26.29% Tyla 7.01% 12.65% 9.83% Boity Thulo 0.77% 16.13% 8.45% Ryan H/D Lombard 3.55% 12.74% 8.15% AB de Villiers 1.94% 13.45% 7.7% Noel Deyzel 5.14% 9.64% 7.39% Tevin 'Superherointraining' Musara 5.56% 6.93% 6.25% Bontle MaAfrika Moloi 3.06% 9.16% 6.11% Jezelle Catherine 0.63% 10.82% 5.73% Natasha Thahane 1.48% 9.5% 5.49% Princess Sachiko 1.12% 9.65% 5.39% William Last KRM 1.19% 9.42% 5.31% Crystal Greeff-Katsini 0.9% 8.69% 4.8% Mihlali Ndamase 1.35% 7.55% 4.45%

Brands have been using influencers to promote their products because it is more targeted and organic than traditional advertising. The new generation of social media celebrities has found easier ways to interact with their followers. Here is a detailed look at the popular South African influencers:

15. Mihlali Ndamase – 4.45%

Mihlali Ndamase in Johannesburg, South Africa, in March 2025 (L). Photo: @mihlalii_n (modified by author)

Instagram: 2.3 million followers

2.3 million followers X (Twitter): 1.3 million

1.3 million YouTube: 457,000 subscribers

457,000 subscribers TikTok: 341,200 followers

341,200 followers Date of birth: November 29, 1996

November 29, 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of April 2025)

28 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal

The South African businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase is a certified makeup artist, digital entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She shares engaging content on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. In 2021, she featured on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30.

14. Crystal Greeff-Katsini – 4.8%

South African content creator Crystal Greeff-Katsini with her cat. Photo: @crystal_g.katsini (modified by author)

TikTok: 7.3 million followers

7.3 million followers Instagram: 609,000 followers

609,000 followers Date of birth: March 27, 1998

March 27, 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of April 2025)

27 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Durban

Crystal Greeff-Katsini, also known as 'The Lady with the Bendy Face,' is among emerging South African female influencers. The Durban-born content creator started posting comedy content on TikTok in early 2020 and quickly earned an engaging audience.

13. William Last KRM – 5.31%

William Last KRM during a HiphopFC game in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, in February 2025 (L). Photo: @williamlast_krm (modified by author)

TikTok: 22.7 million followers

22.7 million followers Instagram: 8.6 million followers

8.6 million followers YouTube: 2.83 million subscribers

2.83 million subscribers Date of birth: March 8, 1996

March 8, 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of April 2025)

29 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Gaborone, Botswana

Bofelo William Molebatsi, aka William Last KRM, is a comedy sensation with a vibrant social media presence in South Africa and other countries. He gets an average of 89,500 likes per Instagram post and 123,200 likes per TikTok post. The Botswana-born influencer shares hilarious skits and is also a talented rapper.

12. Princess Sachiko – 5.39%

Princess Sachiko during the Wicked premiere in November 2024 (L). Photo: @princess_sachiko (modified by author)

TikTok: 19.8 million followers

19.8 million followers YouTube: 4.14 million subscribers

4.14 million subscribers Instagram: 1.1 million followers

1.1 million followers Date of birth: February 28, 2001

February 28, 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of April 2025)

24 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: South Africa

Princess Sachiko is known for her cosplay and kawaii-themed videos that earn her an average of 19,000 likes per Instagram post and 30,800 likes per TikTok post. Her content often features her wearing cat ears, showcasing colourful hairstyles, and dancing.

11. Natasha Thahane – 5.49%

Natasha Thahane during the South African Fashion Week at Mall of Africa on April 19, 2024, in Midrand (R). Photo: Oupa Bopape on Getty Images/@natasha_thahane on Instagram (modified by author)

Instagram: 6.3 million followers

6.3 million followers X (Twitter): 2.7 million followers

2.7 million followers TikTok: 1.2 million followers

1.2 million followers Date of birth: September 25, 1995

September 25, 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of April 2025)

29 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Orlando East, Soweto

Thahane is a social media personality and actress known for her roles in shows like Skeem Saam and Blood & Water. She has millions of followers and gets an average of 933,300 likes per Instagram post and 775,100 likes per TikTok post. Natasha Thahane is the face of Garnier's Even & Matte skincare range and has been a brand ambassador for brands like Audi and Coca-Cola.

10. Jezelle Catherine – 5.73%

South African content creator Jezelle Catherine. Photo: @jezellecatherine (modified by author)

TikTok: 11.3 million followers

11.3 million followers YouTube: 6.05 million subscribers

6.05 million subscribers Instagram : 584,000 followers

: 584,000 followers Date of birth: March 2, 2002

March 2, 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of April 2025)

23 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: South Africa

Jezelle Catherine is among the emerging young influencers in South Africa. She creates engaging point-of-view and acting videos that get an average of 9,700 likes per Instagram post and 55,700 likes per TikTok post. Her follower count has skyrocketed since she started posting in 2020.

9. Bontle MaAfrika Moloi – 6.11%

Bontle at Daytona at Melrose Arch on November 17, 2022, in Johannesburg (R). Photo: Oupa Bopape on Getty Images/@bontle.modiselle on Instagram (modified by author)

Instagram: 4.1 million followers

4.1 million followers TikTok: 3.6 million followers

3.6 million followers X (Twitter): 613,700 followers

613,700 followers Date of birth: October 7, 1990

October 7, 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of April 2025)

34 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Soweto, Johannesburg

Bontle MaAfrika Moloi, formerly Bontle Modiselle, is a multidisciplinary artist with a significant social media presence. She gets an average of 123,300 likes per Instagram post and 190,200 likes per TikTok. Her work spans creative directing, choreography, acting, and dancing.

8. Tevin 'Superherointraining' Musara – 6.25%

Tevin Musara speaks on a Meta panel in September 2023 (R). Photo: @superherointraining (modified by author)

TikTok: 9.2 million followers

9.2 million followers YouTube: 8.95 million subscribers

8.95 million subscribers Instagram: 4.4 million followers

4.4 million followers Date of birth: June 1, 1996

June 1, 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of April 2025)

28 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Cape Town

Tevin Musara creates comedy skits and reaction videos that he shares with his over 22 million fan base. He started posting content in early 2020. Tevin studied acting and theatre at the University of Cape Town.

7. Noel Deyzel – 7.39%

South African fitness influencer and bodybuilder Noel Deyzel. Photo: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder (modified by author)

TikTok: 7.7 million followers

7.7 million followers YouTube: 7.29 million subscribers

7.29 million subscribers Instagram: 6 million followers

6 million followers Date of birth: September 30, 1984

September 30, 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of April 2025)

40 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Johannesburg

Noel Deyzel has established himself as a fitness influencer and bodybuilder with over 20 million followers across his social media platforms. He gets an average of 247,300 likes per Instagram post and 44,000 likes per TikTok post. Noel Deyzel's content entails workout routines, dietary advice, and motivational videos.

6. AB de Villiers – 7.7%

AB de Villiers during a Brisbane Heat BBL media conference at Allan Border Field on January 13, 2020, in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Albert Perez

Instagram: 26.6 million followers

26.6 million followers Facebook: 13 million followers

13 million followers X (Twitter): 9.7 million followers

9.7 million followers TikTok: 204,900 followers

204,900 followers Date of birth: February 17, 1984

February 17, 1984 Age: 41 years old (as of April 2025)

41 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Limpopo

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers has one of the highest numbers of Instagram followers in South Africa, with an average of 116,600 likes per post. The former international cricketer transitioned into cricket commentary and analysis. He has also been a brand ambassador for FairPlay, Wrogn, Tata Motors, Last Man Stands league, Aca Joe, SuperSport, Montblanc, and Audi.

5. Ryan H/D Lombard – 8.15%

Ryan H/D Lombard talking to his alma mater, Parel Vallei, online in February 2022 (R). Photo: @ryanhdlombard (modified by author)

TikTok: 11.5 million followers

11.5 million followers YouTube: 9.95 million subscribers

9.95 million subscribers Instagram: 1.2 million followers

1.2 million followers Date of birth: February 1, 1998

February 1, 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of April 2025)

27 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: South Africa

Ryan H/D Lombard is known for his comedic videos and currently gets an average of 34,800 likes per Instagram post and 50,000 likes per TikTok post. The Gordon's Bay-based content creator has gained a significant following for his relatable humour, often focusing on family dynamics, school life, and everyday situations.

4. Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo – 8.45%

Boity Thulo during the 1st Annual Basadi in Music Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre on October 15, 2022, in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Instagram: 6.3 million followers

6.3 million followers X (Twitter): 4 million followers

4 million followers TikTok: 208,500 followers

208,500 followers Date of birth: April 28, 1990

April 28, 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of April 2025)

34 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Potchefstroom, North West

Boity Thulo gets an average of 33,300 likes per Instagram post and 30,900 likes per TikTok post. Social media is just an extension of her brand as a prominent actress, television personality, rapper, and entrepreneur. In 2019, Boity Thulo featured on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

3. Tyla – 9.83%

Tyla attends the 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Arnold Turner

TikTok: 13.8 million followers

13.8 million followers Instagram: 11 million followers

11 million followers YouTube: 4.74 million subscribers

4.74 million subscribers Date of birth: January 30, 2002

January 30, 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of April 2025)

23 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Johannesburg

Tyla's brand and influence have soared since the release of her viral song, Water. The musical sensation gets an average of 677,700 likes per Instagram post and 481,200 likes per TikTok post. As a multifaceted influencer, Tyla Seethal has earned notable collaborations with brands like Bose, Beats by Dre, H&M, Nike, and GAP.

2. Bryan Kazaka – 26.29%

South African content creator Bryan Kazaka. Photo: @bryankazaka (modified by author)

TikTok: 8.3 million followers

8.3 million followers Instagram: 224,200 followers

224,200 followers Date of birth: February 10, 2002

February 10, 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of April 2025)

23 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: South Africa

Bryan Kazaka gets an average of 301,900 likes per Instagram post and 16,100 likes per TikTok post. The Gen Z influencer creates comedic videos and regularly collaborates with other popular TikTok stars.

1. John-Marc van Wyk – 37.68%

John-Marc van Wyk on Christmas Day 2021 (R). Photo: @johnmarcvanwyk (modified by author)

TikTok: 7.6 million followers

7.6 million followers YouTube: 1.32 million subscribers

1.32 million subscribers Instagram: 494,000 followers

494,000 followers Date of birth: September 19, 2002

September 19, 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of April 2025)

22 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: South Africa

John-Marc van Wyk is one of the top South African content creators with high social media engagement rates. He gets an average of 1.6 million likes per Instagram post and 21,600 likes per TikTok post. His content features comedy sketches and quirky takes on trending topics. He also openly shares about his dyslexic challenges.

Who is the biggest influencer in South Africa?

Top influencers in South Africa range from sports personalities and musicians to actresses and content creators. William Last KRM and Wian are some of the most followed people on TikTok, with over 22.5 million and 16.8 million followers, respectively. Former cricket athlete AB de Villiers is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, with over 26.5 million followers.

Influencer Wian at the Irene Country Club in September 2024 (R). Photo: @wianvandenberg (modified by author)

Do influencers get paid in South Africa?

Social media influencers in South Africa get paid. The amount earned varies with KPIs like reach, engagement, and conversion rates. The SA Influencer Report 2024 revealed that the average pay per post is R4,354 for pictures and R7,335 for reels.

The report also showed that the average pay per thousand followers is R305. The highest-paid influencers in South Africa meet pre-determined KPIs.

Who are the top 5 celebrities in South Africa?

South Africa has a lot of influential celebrities making waves locally and internationally. The top 5 in 2025 include the following (not ranked):

Tyla: A rising musical sensation with prestigious global awards, including a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and the iHeartRadio Music Award for World Artist of the Year. Trevor Noah: He has built his brand as a comedian, author, and television host Charlize Theron: A globally celebrated actress and philanthropist Black Coffee: A Grammy-winning DJ, record producer, and songwriter Thuso Mbedu: Made history as the first South African actress to lead an American TV series with her role as Cora in The Underground Railroad, and later made her feature film debut in the critically acclaimed historical epic The Woman King (2022).

Tyla, Trevor Noah, Charlize Theron, Black Coffee, and Thuso Mbedu (L-R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Kevin Mazur/Pascal Le Segretain/Frazer Harrison/Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

South African influencers continue to make waves across social media platforms while redefining online engagements. Stay connected with those who offer relatable content.

