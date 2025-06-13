Death Toll Rises to 78 as Eastern Cape Flooding Crisis Deepens

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa confirmed that the death toll from the Eastern Cape flooding has risen

The Eastern Cape government said that the floods damaged power lines, water infrastructure and at least 20 healthcare facilities

The Eastern Cape floods were declared a national disaster, and search and rescue teams continue efforts to locate missing individuals

Rescue teams in Mthatha recovered additional bodies in the Eastern Cape province on Thursday, 12 June 2025, following floods that began on Monday, 9 June. The official death toll has risen to at least 78.

The floods damaged power lines, water infrastructure, and at least 20 healthcare facilities. Image: ChinaMail/X

Source: Twitter

The storm caused a river to overflow, destroying homes and infrastructure. Many of the damaged structures were informal dwellings.

More bodies found after EC floods

Search and recovery teams found four bodies on Thursday afternoon, 12 June, in a collapsed one-room house. It is confirmed that some of the victims were children.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to The South African, Caroline Gallant, Eastern Cape manager of the South African Red Cross Society, confirmed that over 3,000 homes have been affected. She said the situation marks the largest disaster recorded in the area.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, confirmed the death toll on SABC News. Among the victims were six schoolchildren who were inside a school transport vehicle swept away by floodwaters. Four more children from the same incident are still missing.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed that two additional students died while walking to school. She said the department is continuing to track missing learners.

Ali Sablay, spokesperson for the Gift of the Givers Foundation, reported that its teams recovered eight more bodies on Thursday, 12 June, including three children. He said the number of people requiring assistance has doubled in the past 24 hours, rising from 5,000 to 10,000.

Ramaphosa to visit Eastern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa called the floods "unprecedented" and announced plans to visit the affected area on Friday, 13 June. Search operations continue, and more bodies are likely to be found. The search and rescue teams found deceased individuals inside homes during previous searches.

The Eastern Cape provincial government said the storm damaged power lines, water infrastructure, and at least 20 healthcare facilities. Over 600 people have been displaced and are now housed in community shelters.

Officials have warned that further extreme weather may affect other parts of the country. The national government urged residents to remain alert.

People requiring assistance have doubled in the past 24 hours, rising from 5,000 to 10,000. Image:Newnote/X

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about the Eastern Cape floods

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, cautioned motorists to stay at home during the severe weather conditions.

The South African Police Service has confirmed that seven people have died in the Eastern Cape as a result of the severe weather.

The Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, said that 49 people died in the province due to the floods.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa called for the relocation of residents affected by the floods in the Eastern Cape.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reassured that the government will assist individuals affected by the recent floods in the Eastern Cape.

Snow expected in parts of SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that temperatures in South Africa are expected to drop drastically in the next few weeks, and this could result in snow.

Snow is expected in most of the provinces, including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News