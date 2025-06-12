Eastern Cape Floods death toll rises to 67, declared national disaster

The Eastern Cape floods' death toll has risen to 67, with many individuals still missing, Cogta confirmed

The government has since declared a national disaster in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal

The search and rescue teams are continuing to search for more bodies, as the floods have caused major damage

The death toll from the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to 67, with only 21 bodies identified so far. The tragic increase in casualties was confirmed by the provincial Department of Health during a media briefing in Mthatha on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

The death toll from the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to 67, with only 21 bodies identified.

Source: Twitter

National disaster declared

Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, stated that the majority of those killed lived in flood-prone areas, including flood plains, which were severely impacted by the recent rains.

In response to the floods, Hlabisa declared the floods in Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal a national disaster. This declaration clears the path for a coordinated government response, as rescue teams continue their efforts to locate more missing individuals. The floods have caused widespread damage across these provinces, highlighting the urgency of providing assistance to the affected areas.

What happened in the Eastern Cape?

Severe weather has wreaked havoc in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal after the South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 alert. Since 7 June, intense cold fronts have brought snow and heavy storms, triggering deadly floods across the region.

At least 57 people have lost their lives, and emergency crews continue to search for those still unaccounted for. Among the missing are four schoolchildren who were swept away while travelling in a minibus taxi. Authorities are ramping up rescue efforts as communities face the growing impact of the disaster.

Among the missing are four schoolchildren who were swept away while travelling in a minibus taxi.

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about the Eastern Cape floods

Temperatures in South Africa are expected to drop drastically in the next few weeks, and this could result in snow.

South Africans complained about the freezing weather that began in the country on 7 June.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, cautioned motorists to stay at home during the severe weather conditions.

The South African Police Service has confirmed that seven people have died in the Eastern Cape as a result of the severe weather.

The Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, said that 49 people died in the province due to the floods.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa called for the relocation of residents affected by the floods in the Eastern Cape.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reassured that the government will assist individuals affected by the recent floods in the Eastern Cape.

Sol Phenduka reacts to sudden cold weather

Podcast & Chill host Sol Phenduka shared his reaction to the sudden temperature drop on 10 June 2025.

As reported by Briefly News, the popular media personality commented on the cold front that hit major parts of the country and netizens had alot to say about it.

