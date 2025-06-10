The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Both provinces are expected to experience below-freezing temperatures as icy conditions persist

The N2 and N3 in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have been closed due to icy conditions, and South Africans have complained about the bitter cold

The Eastern Cape is experiencing heavy snowfall after SAWS issued Orange Level warnings. Image: Sharon Welman

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL — The N3 and N2 in KwaZulu-Natal have been heavily affected by the snowy conditions as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued three Orange Level warnings for the province. The province's Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Sboniso Duma, said a portion of the N2 has been closed due to the snow.

N2 closed due to snow

According to TimeLIVE, the N2 between Kokstad and Pietermaritzburg and between Tacoma and Reit have been closed as a result of the snow that has heavily affected the roads. The snow has accumulated to more than 30cm in depth on the roads.

Duma urged motorists to avoid the area and delay their trips, leading to Kokstad. He also said that the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is monitoring major routes including the N2 in Kokstad and Port Ahepstone, the N3 between Harrismith, the regional road between Kokstad and Underberg, the Tugela toll, and the N3 Mooi River.

SAWS's warnings for KZN, EC

SAWS issued an Orange Level 6 warning for the Joe Gqabi District Municipality. Enoch Mgijima and Matatiele Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape. Disruptive snow is expected to affect these areas. It issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain which could lead to flooding in areas Amathole, OR Tambo, and the Buffalo City District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

It is snowing heavily in the Eastern Cape. Image: Storm Report SA

Source: Facebook

Damaging winds and waves are expected on the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, and South Africans have been warned to exercise caution, as icy and wet roads are anticipated in many parts of the country. South Africans experienced freezing weather conditions in most of the country on 9 June 2025 after SAWS predicted that the cold conditions would persist for most of the week.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook bemoaned the cold.

Hazel Claassenm said:

"You left out Gauteng. We're dying from the cold."

Ngqangashe Asiphe said:

"Think about the homeless people on the streets."

Simo Socikwa said:

"Rough in Mthatha and adjacent areas. Electricity is still on. Hope emergency services are ready."

Kagiso Mmokwa said:

"The intense cold front continues."

Wayne Kgole said:

"And some people are planning to take their kids to school."

COGTA Minister urges motorists to avoid travelling

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, cautioned motorists not to travel needlessly during the cold weather. He spoke as the country anticipates heavy snowfall in some parts.

Hlabisa also stated that the government has erected temporary structures to prepare for low-lying areas that will be affected by the severe weather.

