The 2025 Cape Town Marathon was cancelled at short notice, disappointing thousands of participants ready to run

Organisers confirmed that entry fees will not be refunded, and registrations cannot be carried over to next year’s race

The decision sparked concern and frustration, while authorities emphasised that safety and logistics guided the outcome

The 2025 Cape Town Marathon was abruptly cancelled on Sunday morning, leaving over 24,000 registered participants, including wheelchair athletes, disappointed. Organisers have confirmed that no refunds will be issued following the cancellation.

Cape Town Marathon Cancelled: No Refunds for Runners

Source: Getty Images

Runners who had gathered for the 06:10 start were informed at 05:00 that the event would not proceed due to safety concerns. Severe winds overnight had caused significant damage at the Green Point race venue, with tents destroyed and branding torn from fences and scaffolding.

The decision to cancel was made collectively by the Joint Operations Committee (JOC), which includes representatives from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, Safety and Security departments, medical services, and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Colonel Christo Engelbrecht of SAPS emphasised the dangers:

“The route is unsafe, with strong gusts in Woodstock and compromised infrastructure at both the start and finish areas. The decision prioritises the safety of runners and pedestrians alike.”

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis echoed the sentiment:

“While this is a disappointing outcome for runners, the organisers acted responsibly. Safety must come first, even if it means making difficult decisions.”

No refunds or entry transfers

Participants were also informed that entry fees will not be refunded and cannot be carried over to the 2026 race, in line with the official terms and conditions.

Some runners who had already assembled improvised their own runs through the city streets, including South Africa’s ultra-distance star, Gerda Steyn.

Next year’s Cape Town Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, 24 May, moving from its usual October date. The cancellation comes as a setback for organisers who had hoped for the event to be included in the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a prestigious series featuring marathons in London, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo, New York, Boston, and Sydney.

Clark Gardner, CEO of the Cape Town Marathon, expressed regret:

“Cancelling such a major event is never easy. We have planned for every scenario, but ultimately, safety is paramount. We thank our participants, sponsors, and stakeholders for their understanding.”

Cape Town Marathon Cancelled: Organisers Speak Out on Refunds

Source: Getty Images

Runners react with disappointment

Two runners who were meant to to take part in the race, Mpho Nkadimeng and Azukile Nzuzo, expressed their disappointment when speaking to Newzroom Afrika.

Comrades Marathon winner and Olympics runner Gerda Steyn and a runner Tumi Sole expressed their frustration in an interview with ENCA.

