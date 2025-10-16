A family was evicted from their rental home and found themselves on the streets for two weeks

Fortunately, a Good Samaritan from a non-governmental organisation assisted them with shelter

Members of the online community appreciated the man's generosity and shared how the family's story touched their hearts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A family received help after their eviction. Images: @daarishoop_moeggesukkel

Source: TikTok

A family of seven who couldn't afford to pay their rent was evicted from their home. After spending the nights on the streets and begging at robots to survive for two weeks, a Good Samaritan provided them with shelter.

Jacques, from the Gauteng-based non-governmental organisation Moeggesukkel, uploaded a video showing the family sitting outside with all their belongings on 12 October, 2025. The family consisted of two grandparents, their two daughters, a son-in-law, and two grandchildren. While the older adults explained their situation, the young man broke down in tears, stating that he was tired of struggling.

The Moeggesukkel representative stated:

"We didn't have a place, but we had to quickly make a plan."

Jacques set them up with two caravans and visited them the next morning.

"After the first night, all the tears were gone, and there was only joy. A house, a bed, and hope, that's all they needed."

Generosity tugs at heartstrings

Thousands of social media users flooded the comment section, sharing how the family's story touched their hearts. Other people on the internet wanted to know how they could help improve the situation.

The online crowd took to their keyboards to express their emotions. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

@satafrlka.com said under the post:

"No one deserves this terrible situation. If we stand together, we can fight the injustices with one voice."

@home.to.deep.house shared their opinion, writing:

"Eventually, South Africa will come together and realise how much we need each other to take our country back from politicians. Get people who really love this beautiful nation and take care of its citizens. We are all South Africans, and we belong here. We're supposed to at least have shelters over our heads."

An appreciative @kidza853 wrote to Jacques:

"Thank you, sir. You helped this family. My heart aches when I see a young man cry. The situation isn't great, but it's better for them now. Je, ne, it's tough on earth, but we trust in the Lord."

After also seeing the young man cry, @hadassah.jasmin.j added in the comment section:

"He's making me cry, too. This is so sad. I was just praying for people in this country who are suffering."

@oumakiseupe made a suggestion that could help the family:

"Please assist them with the Department of Social Services for grant applications. They can get something. Please try. There's hope for them to get something."

A saddened @jadiekat4 asked in the comments:

"How can I donate directly to this family?"

Watch the TikTok video on Moeggesukkel's account below:

3 Other stories about Good Samaritans

In another article, Briefly News reported that Jacques helped an unemployed couple with PSIRA qualifications by surprising them with a new home. Their happiness brought people to tears.

reported that Jacques helped an unemployed couple with PSIRA qualifications by surprising them with a new home. Their happiness brought people to tears. After a matriculant begged for financial assistance for his matric dance, a Johannesburg man helped him prepare for the special occasion. He let the boy pick a suit and got his hair cut.

Last year, local philanthropist BI Phakathi helped a boy and his elderly grandmother who were selling leafy green vegetables on the street.

Source: Briefly News