A village in the Eastern Cape has been overrun by thousands of millipedes, leaving residents in a state of distress and seeking urgent intervention

The footage was shared on TikTok, where it quickly gained hundreds of thousands of views as people watched the shiver-inducing infestation

Social media users expressed shock at the rare occurrence, with many debating the causes and citing biblical scripture regarding the end of time

An SABC News video captured thousands of millipedes swarming the interior and exterior of homes in Ngxoweni village, in the Eastern Cape. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

The SABC reported, on December 22, 2025, that residents of Ngxoweni village near Port St. Johns are living through a nightmare after a massive millipede invasion took over their homes and yards.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @newsnexussa, where it gained 809K views and over 1.5K comments from users who were absolutely stunned by the massive number of millipedes.

The SABC News clip showed the creatures swarming everywhere inside houses, clustered on trees, and gathered in massive groups across yards. One mother interviewed by the channel admitted that seeing so many of them sends shivers down her spine, suggesting that climate change might be the culprit behind the surge.

Villagers show buckets filled with millipedes

A local gentleman added that the village hasn't seen anything like this since 1959, prompting the community to call for external help to manage the crisis. The TikTok video shared by @newsnexussa showed that the scale of the invasion was made clear when community members displayed buckets filled with the crawling creatures. While the millipedes are not typically aggressive, their overwhelming presence has made daily life in the village nearly impossible, prompting the Department of Agriculture to send officials to control their movement.

Many viewers noted that although the sight was terrifying, residents should be thankful they weren't dealing with more dangerous centipedes. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the rare infestation

The reaction from social media was a mix of horror and relief, with many users pointing out that millipedes are far safer than centipedes, which are more dangerous and harmful. Some viewers were disturbed by the visuals that they admitted they struggled to finish the video, wondering how they would cope if they were in the villagers' shoes. Others turned to a more spiritual perspective, questioning if these unusual occurrences are signs of the end of times as mentioned in the scripture.

User @Siphiwe Maseko said:

"They migrated from Mozambique and KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape because of heavy rains."

User @Christina_Shongwe99 added:

"I would have been dead by now, so deadly scared of them 😢."

User @RoseOfSharon commented:

"Can someone remind me of that scripture that talks about the signs of the end of times😭. I read it last month, and I could tell we are almost there 😱."

User @meyamixon shared:

"It happened in Egypt Biblically. God never change. It's a sign from either God the Almighty or maybe the ancestors of the land."

User @Lety Moosa Mhika-Hov said:

"Yoh, I would die, this is too much for me."

User @Obakeng commented:

"This is my worst nightmare 😭😭."

