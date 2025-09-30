A woman shared an emotional video detailing her frustration with the quality of education in village schools in the Eastern Cape, vowing never to send her own children to one

The honest clip, shared on Facebook, resonated with viewers and sparked a wave of support and frustration about language and education

Social media users expressed empathy for her struggle, with many relating to the difficulty of overcoming poor English pronunciation learned in school

A local woman vowed that her kids would never attend schools in the rural areas. Image: Siyavuya Qhawekazi Mcetywa

Source: Facebook

An Eastern Cape woman captured the attention of social media users after sharing a personal video about the long-term impact of her village schooling.

The honest clip, shared on Facebook by Siyavuya Qhawekazi Mcetywa, sparked a wave of support and shared frustration, with other viewers noting that English was not a measure of intelligence.

The video starts with the Xhosa woman who is sitting in her car voicing her firm conviction that she would never enrol her children in a village school. She explains that she attended Jongisizwe Senior Secondary School in Mbhekweni, where she was taught English using isiXhosa as the primary medium of instruction.

The struggle with pronunciation

She says she believes this approach has disadvantaged her, noting that even as an adult, she still struggles to pronounce some English words, often substituting them in the Xhosa tone. The woman explained that her own siblings sometimes judge how she pronounces certain words, which adds to her embarrassment.

She declares that she will gladly accept the scrutiny for having her children speak English in their village, preferring to send them to a better school in town. She worries that her children would face the same struggles she is currently going through, adding that she would not subject them to a similar experience.

Some social media users shared the same struggles and said they were still uncomfortable speaking English. Image: Siyavuya Qhawekazi Mcetywa

Source: Facebook

SA discuss the quality of rural education

The video gained massive attention and comments, with many social media users confirming they could relate to the woman's struggle. Many users offered support, reminding her that English is not a measure of intelligence and that she should not be so critical of herself. Some offered advice, encouraging her to overcome her fear of making mistakes and focus on her mindset and pronunciation practice.

Others shared the same sentiments as the woman, admitting that even at their current age, they still struggle to pronounce certain words. They also vowed that they would never subject their children to similar schooling methods.

User @Ta Oyttee Rams commented:

"I used to blame our rural English teachers, too, but now I don't blame them. Sometimes they were trying to make it easier for us. Yes, indeed, it became much easier, but to polish yourself to be fluent lies in you and your enthusiasm as an individual. Read books, watch stories and online interviews."

User @Mbulelo Manana shared:

"But we succeeded against all odds."

User @Nathi Dyubele advised:

"I am the product of that. I hold English conversations ngalendlela yasezilalini (the rural way). Wow life! I believe consistency and active practices are the key or have a huge role in making it possible to engage fluently. Ngamanye amaxesha nokufunda igama ngalinye xa ufunde ephepheni uthi ungalazi uyolijonga kwi dictionary sisi iyanceda kakhulu (sometimes reading one word at a time, and if you don't know it, going to look it in the dictionary). One important thing is to overcome the fear of mistakes and work on your mindset. Also, focus more on your pronunciation."

User @Siyavuya Inam Lumata added:

"Sisi, there's no school for pronunciation, so it's normal to pronounce words differently. Even those who think they are perfect have words they cannot pronounce. So sisi wam, don't blame izikolo zase zilalini (rural schools)."

User @Thandolwethu Dyantyi said:

"Imagine at my big age, I'm still struggling to pronounce thr, tr, thrill, drum, gr, because of the poor foundation. Hayi not ngabam abantwana (never, not with my kids)."

User @Mandisinde Mando commented:

"There is no correct way to pronounce words. If someone does not understand what you are saying and they blame it on your pronunciation, they're lying; they were not listening in the first place."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about education

A school principal was pranked by her teaching staff, who pulled a freeze prank on her as she walked into the staff room, catching her completely off guard.

A young teacher broke down the science process of condensation, freezing, and melting using a Zulu song that the whole class enjoyed.

On the opening day, a young boy happily went to school with his mom, but when it was time for her to leave, he tried to leave with her, refusing to stay behind.

Source: Briefly News