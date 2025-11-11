A young woman shared a light-hearted vlog of her daily life, showing off her soft life and her stunning, modern home in the Eastern Cape village

The entertaining clip, shared on TikTok, attracted massive views and comments from viewers who were happy to see more content from her

Social media users were charmed by her confident title as a "rich kid" and loved her new vlogging style, which included showing her trip to East London

A young woman from a village in the Eastern Cape excited her followers after sharing her day's vlog.

Source: Instagram

A university student from Tsholomnqa in the Eastern Cape became a viral sensation for her unique vlog style, which humorously contrasts wealth with the simplicity of village life.

The engaging video, shared on TikTok by @azaniamxokozeli, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who asked for more of her village content.

The video opens with the young woman announcing her vlog with a cheeky title: “Welcome back to another day in the life of a rich kid ehlala ezilalini (who lives in the village).” She is filmed walking out of a passage and descending the stairs of her massive, modern home, which looks perfectly suited for a lavish suburb.

The woman’s vlog established a unique balance: while she was recording the luxury of her home, the clip also captured a view of her mother outside, groundedly performing the traditional chore of washing her father’s white vests by hand. The young lady TikTok user @azaniamxokozeli greeted her mother and proceeded to the scullery to finish washing the dishes.

A day in the life of a rich village kid

Later, she showed off her outfit of the day: black tights and a black and white hoodie, as she prepared to drive into East London, about 43 km away from her village of Tsholomnqa. Before leaving, she got money from her mother.

During her walk in town, the young lady expressed her disappointment with the state of some parts of East London. Her first stop was at FNB to deposit money for her church. She then headed to Woolworths Foods at Vincent Mall to buy a few items, including muffins for her beloved grandfather, who she said loves them. She concluded her outing with a visit to KFC.

Social media users expressed how much they missed her content and thanked her for sharing.

Source: Instagram

SA loves the rich villager content

The clip garnered massive attention, garnering 393K views, 31K likes and many comments from social media users who expressed their love for her authentic content. Many viewers were happy that she was vlogging again, having missed her unique videos online. Some agreed with the state of East London, saying it was getting worse instead of getting better. Others begged her to make her videos longer, appreciating that she was no longer limiting the content to just being in the house but was now taking them along for her shopping trips.

User @itu asked:

"Hey, where have you been? I have been missing your videos, but I am happy I'm seeing them now ❤."

User @zandi said:

"Love how you are taking us everywhere now 🥰❤."

User @🎀thembeka🎀 commented:

"Our rich kid. Onomona kawlungise (those who are jealous must fix their hearts) ❤."

User @nami_angati added:

"😅Imdaka nyani nama apartments akhona ayabhedza (East London is not like how it used to be, even the apartments are bad) 🤡."

User @Zama _Gqola commented:

"Your videos are too short, sis🥺. Worse ndiya enjoy()a ubukela ii videos zakho (I enjoy watching your videos)🥺."

User @Winnyd shared:

"Your mom is active akakhathali (she doesn't care)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

