A cash-in-transit truck sparked a massive security debate after it was filmed cruising down a public road with its back door swinging wide open

The clip was shared on TikTok and gained significant popularity, with over a million views, as users watched the bizarre scene unfold

Social media users were stunned, with many joking about free money while others raised serious concerns about negligence and security risks

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A viral clip showed a cash-in-transit truck moving through traffic with its heavy rear door unlatched and swinging. Image: Wundef Media

Source: UGC

Normally, a sight of a cash-in-transit (CIT) van usually commands respect and a safe distance, but one local driver captured a scene that looked like something straight out of an action movie.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @wrecknrollife, where it went viral, gaining over 1.1M views, 67.9K likes, and over 2K comments from stunned viewers, who jokingly said they would have followed the truck the whole day to see the guard's reaction to seeing the open door.

The clip starts with the car following behind, filming the truck hitting a speed hump, causing the door to flip violently while the driver continued as if nothing was wrong. During the drive, a plastic bag blew out of the open door, followed by an orange piece of paper that looked suspiciously like an R200 note flying away in the wind.

Negligence or a high-stakes trap?

The truck continued cruising at a moderate speed, passing a residential area with no traffic lights to stop as the cameraman continued filming behind. TikTok user @wrecknrollife added a humorous caption, suggesting that the truck was trying to spread the festive season joy to those lucky enough to be behind it.

Many viewers joked about following the truck, and others feared for the guards' jobs. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the 'festive surprise'

The clip gained massive views and a flood of comments from social media users who reacted with a mix of anxiety and hilarity. Many viewers were worried that the guards would lose their jobs due to negligence once the video reached their employers. Some joked that they would have followed the truck all day just to see what else would fall out. Others were sceptical, suggesting the entire thing might have been set up to see who would be tempted.

User @Ntuthukko said:

"This has to be a trap."

User @andrieskwakwa commented:

"I'm thinking the aircon at the back wasn't working, so the guards in the back needed to breathe and decided to open the door."

User @User @Siyawhat’sGood added:

"There are usually three to four people riding at the back of these. Kaze kwenzenjani lah (I wonder what's happening here)."

User @spooky added:

"When life is testing you."

User @blessingramoshaba joked:

"This is the only time we would need potholes on the road!"

User @La AfriQ said:

"That time, there are six or more cars behind you, all just waiting for that moment nje🙆🏾‍♂️. Hai kodwa Bra God, uyasilinga yezwa baba kaJesu (you're tempting us, Jesus' father)🙆🏾‍♂️🤣."

3 Briefly News cash-in-transit-related articles

Source: Briefly News