A Durban Facebook user, @Ama Come Duze, shared a video on 16 December 2025 that had people laughing and impressed at the same time. The man found the perfect solution to deal with the summer heat without having to move a muscle. He sat comfortably in his chair with his feet soaking in a bucket of cold water, while a fan rotating beside him cooled down the room.

But there was more to the fan. He had a rod, probably from a broken broom or mop, tied to the fan using wire. At the end of the rod, he attached a bottle of juice with a straw sticking out. As the fan moved from side to side, the bottle moved with it. When it swung near his face, he leaned forward, took a sip, then sat back as the fan carried the drink away again. The whole setup helped him to cool down, hydrate, and relax without lifting a finger.

According to WeatherSpark, Durban temperatures during summer sit around 27°C for daily highs. This rarely goes below 23°C or goes above 31°C. With that kind of heat and humidity, it's no wonder people are finding creative ways to stay comfortable.

The video went viral, getting over 100,000 reactions and more than 2,000 comments. People loved his creation and the funny clip. Many praised his method of dealing with the heat, while others joked that this is the kind of soft life they dream about. Some admitted they'd been using their fans wrong all along and needed to try this setup for themselves.

Mzansi praises Durban gent's setup

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise on Facebook user @Ama Come Duze's clip:

@ancient_light said:

"Sipping on 'wild island' juice and after a swim in the local river😁😁 Best of holistic quality time😅"

@theni_thandeka_masishi_kamaphungula joked:

"You should have your phone in your hands😂😂"

@chrestina_ralefatane celebrated:

"Soft life 😏🤣🤣🤣 No man, you deserve some flowers, my guy 🥳🤣"

@siyamthanda_rawutini realised:

"I think we have been using these things wrong, we were just waiting for ama2k to show us🤣🙌"

@isaac_junior_malele admitted:

"This guy is living my dream 'softlife'."

@sindi_mamkhize_goodness shared:

"I tried this with my fan, and it gave me attitude 🙄"

