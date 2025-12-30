Prosecution detailed Gwabeni's involvement as spotter and paymaster in court in relation to the 2023 murder of rapper AKA and his chef friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane

The accused allegedly received R803,455 from a taxi family business the day after the killings, solidifying suspicion that AKA's murder was a paid-for hit

In light of this new information, AKA and Tibz's fans and supporters are calling for justice, as some lament that no form of justice would ever bring back the late rapper

New information has come to light in the assassination of rapper AKA and Tibz Motsoane.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi remains gripped by the ongoing case surrounding the tragic deaths of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his close friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

The two were gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban back in February 2023, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond.

Now, fresh details have emerged about one of the key accused, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, who stands as accused number four in the matter.

As a Durban-based businessman with ties to the private security and taxi sectors, Gwabeni finds himself at the centre of allegations that paint him as the mastermind behind the operation's logistics.

These latest developments were shared on X by a user with the handle @ipsmok.

See his full post below:

Fans weigh in on the developments

As Mzansi grapples with the harrowing details emerging from the case, AKA and Tibz's fans are vocal in their demands for justice.

Social media is buzzing with reactions from loyal supporters, some expressing a poignant truth: no matter the outcome, justice will never restore the lives lost or mend the grief of those they left behind.

@earnest_adonai noted:

"What pains me the most is that even if this case gets solved, AKA is gone permanently and we won't have another super mega. They killed him."

Another user, @SimplyEXT, commented:

"We still want to know who booked AKA in Durban, who the security was and whether they were accomplices."

@Setadi_ cautioned the post's owner, saying:

"Be safe. The Gcaba family is dangerous."

Another voice on the platform, @Chibuleni, validated the previous commenter's caution, admitting:

"I’m scared to even say anything."

@Mangawung opined on the accused's picture, noting:

"The arrogance is written all over his face."

Another user, @lindamakgalakanq, sought to connect more dots beyond the accused, who was said to have coordinated the hit, asking:

"Who coordinated the coordinator?"

@Mtho_Wamdimo admitted that this was a scary territory, saying:

"We share our nonsensical opinions on other cases and move. Here, guys, we just read and pass. I'm even scared to breathe in this comments section."

@CikyMtwesi advised:

"Now we need to know how much The Gcaba Brothers were paid and the main source of the funds. If you do the maths, they took a percentage from that R800k."

Fans admitted that they feared commenting on the case of AKA and Tibz.

Source: Instagram

Fans simply don't forget their beloved 'Supermega'

The death of AKA occurred over two years ago, but fans still refer to his name now and then in pop culture.

A recent unrelated report by Briefly News detailed that AKA's former industry rival, rapper Cassper Nyovest, was accused of being fake, with fans citing that AKA "was right about him."

