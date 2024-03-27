Durban businessman Mziwethemba Gwabeni, accused of masterminding the murders of AKA and his friend Tibz, appeared in court for a bail hearing

He allegedly received R800 thousand hours before the murders and used it to hire cars to follow AKA and allegedly pay the hitmen who killed the star

Gwabeni claimed the money was from a business transaction and that he paid his co-accused for previous work

The bail hearing for the Durban businessman Mziwethemba Gwabeni who is accused of playing a huge role in AKA and his friend Tibz's murders has proceeded in the Durban court.

AKA and Tibz's murder mastermind is back in court for bail application. Image: @akaworlwide and @tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

AKA and Tibz murder trial continues

Mziwethemba Gwabeni and four other men accused of planning and killing the late award-winning rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane have appeared in court today to apply for bail, Jacaranda FM reports.

Gwabeni is being accused of being the mastermind who assembled the team that assassinated the Fela In Versace rapper outside Wish Restaurant in Florida Road, Durban in February last year. Per the court documents, the businessman received R800 thousand into his FNB account hours before AKA and Tibz were murdered.

Evidence showed that the alleged mastermind used his card to hire cars that were allegedly used to follow the rapper from the King Shaka International Airport to the hotel and to Wish Restaurant. Gwabeni is also being accused of sharing the R800K among his co-accused after the job was done.

AKA and Tibz death mastermind explains the R800K deposited in his account

Gwabeni's lawyer previously read his statement explaining the money deposited into his account the day AKA was murdered. Per the video, the businessman said the money was from a business transaction from a reputable company he has worked with for years.

The alleged mastermind also admitted that he paid his co-accused because they had worked together before.

Tony Forbes attends bail hearing for 5 men accused of murdering AKA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tony Forbes smiled for the camera while seated at the Durban Magistrate's Court, awaiting the bail hearing to proceed. Five of the seven men arrested in connection with his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes's murder have applied for bail, but the state is looking to oppose it.

Tony Forbes, the father of the Fela In Versace rapper AKA, was among the people who attended the bail hearing of the murder accused at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News