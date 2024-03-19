Mziwethemba Gwabeni clarified receiving R800,000 into his account on the day AKA and Tibz were killed, attributing it to a business transaction with a reputable company he has worked with for years

He denied being a mastermind in the death and explained why he transferred a portion of the money to a co-accused

Social media users are calling for more information and transparency regarding the source and nature of the money

Durban businessman Mziwethemba Gwabeni has explained the R800 000 that was deposited into his account on the day that AKA and Tibz were shot and killed outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road.

The alleged mastermind behind AKA's death explains the R800k deposited into his account. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA murder accused reveals why he received R800K in his account

AKA's murder case took an interesting turn after the state accused acclaimed businessman Mziwethemba Gwabeni as the mastermind behind the high-profile murder. The information online showed that Gwabeni received R800K and shared it among the other accused.

A video shared on the micro-blogging app, X by @Newzroom405 shows Gwabeni's lawyer explaining why he received the money in his account. The businessman also revealed why he shared the money with the co-accused. Part of the statement read:

"I shall now deal with the allegations in the media that I received R800K the day that the deceased was killed and that I transferred R133 000 to Lindokuhle Ndimande, once again, the state is relying on coincidence. I do not know anyone by the name of Sphamandla Ngcobo. The R803 000 was paid to me by a reputable company whom I have done business with before.

"In fact, our business relations goes back to as early as three years back. Given the above, I hope the investigations shall reveal that this was not a once-off payment as alleged.

Mzansi demands more information

Social media users are still calling for justice for AKA and his friend Tibz. Fans said they wanted to know who deposited the money.

@BennettSoka asked:

"What business?"

@ngoepeamos48 commented:

"In that case, follow the money and ask the question - what did he do for that amount of money?"

@bear0_oWitnes added:

"If he made 800000 for business, How much does he make annually?"

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"The world is a messed up place "

Lindani Ndimande claims the police are targeting his family

Briefly News previously reported that social media is abuzz as more updates regarding the ongoing case of the murder of AKA and his close friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were revealed on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

The murder case of the slain rapper AKA and his friend Tibz has been the talk of the town ever since they arrested the five suspects. Recently one of the accused and taxi boss, Lindani Ndimande, made damning allegations against the SAPS in his affidavit.

