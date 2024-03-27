The chairperson of the African National Congress in eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, is in court for her corruption trial

Gumede and 21 others are on trial after being implicated in tender fraud while she was still the mayor of eThekwini

A small gathering of MK Party supporters outside of the court heckled her and shouted their party name while she entered the court

MK Party supporters heckled Zandile Gumede outside of Durban High Court. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULZ-NATAL – The former mayor of eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, is making another appearance in the Durban High Court for her corruption trial. Shouts from supporters of the MK party greeted her.

Former eThekwini mayor in court again

According to IOL, Gumede appeared on trial after she and 21 others were slapped with charges of conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering. She, alongside the former City Manager Sipho Nzuza, his wife Bagcinile, councillor Mondli Mthembu and Durban Solid Waste's deputy head Sandile Ngcobo, were accused of ensuring that contracts were awarded to specific suppliers in the eThekwini municipality.

When she arrived outside the court, supporters of the MK party stood outside with their fists raised in the air and shouting "MK! MK" as she entered the court. Watch the video tweeted by @ZANewsFlash here:

What you need to know about Zandile Gumede's trial

The National Prosecuting Authority indicted Zandile Gumede and her co-accused in 2021, and her case was moved to the Durban High Court

She is facing 2786 charges relating to the alleged corrupt activities she got involved in while mayor

Her house was raided in 2019 when she was implicated in corruption alongside other politicians

South Africans give the case side-eye

Netizens who talked about the case commented on various aspects of the video.

Inswelaboya said:

“In a normal society, she would have cut a lonely figure. She would not receive a hero's attention.”

Zaba James said:

“Durban is inundated with political leaders and party court cases.”

Thabo Morwatshehla said:

“You can see the ANC of Ramaphosa ditched her.”

Sthe said:

“There’s more MK than ANC here.”

Nonkululeko said:

“Y’all praise Gumede too much, and that’s part of why eThekwini is in this mess.”

Expert praises judicial system on prosecuting politicians

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an expert praised the country's judicial system.

This was after Gumede returned to court to attend her corruption trial. Nompumelelo Zikalala said that her prosecution shows that the country's legal system is not selective in holding people of power accountable for their deeds.

