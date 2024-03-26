The African National Congress has conceded defeat and accepted that the MK party won the case against them

This was after the Supreme Court of Appeal's Electoral Court ruled that the MK party's use of the uMkhonto weSizwe name was lawful

South Africans roasted the ANC, and many joked that the ruling party thought the judiciary in the country was captured

The ANC accepted the MK party's registration ruling. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress has accepted the MK party's victory at the Supreme Court of Appeal on 26 March. The ruling party insisted that its arguments were straightforward.

ANC accepts defeat against MK party

The ANC's acceptance came after the SCA's Electoral Court ruled that the Independent Electoral Commission's registration of the MK party was lawful. According to TimesLIVE, the ANC asserted that it was not challenging the MK, but it was challenging the IEC in the court case which they lost.

The ruling party also stated that the use of the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo would still be challenged. The case will be heard at the Durban High Court on 27 March.

South Africans make fun of the ANC

Netizens on Facebook shared their comments on the ruling.

Velocity Meme asked:

"What happened to "dismissed with costs"? If it was the other political party, the case would have been dismissed with costs."

M GA Mchunu said:

"They thought our courts are all captured, but only a few still maintain dignity."

Loyiso Makunga said:

"JZ is antagonising the ANC."

Zweli Justice said:

"Mbalula is surely in hospital after this news."

Ronald Rgm Makhubela said:

"Good decision. The ANC can't afford to waste their time on the MK party. The party is not a threat to them."

Advocate Dali Mpofu slams the ANC

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that advocate Dali Mpofu criticised the ruling party.

While he was representing the MK party in court, he accused them of dragging their feet in bringing the matter of the IEC registering the MK party to court.

South Africans wondered if the MK would win the case and doubted Mpofu's skills.

