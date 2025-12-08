South African rap superstar Cassper Nyovest was accused of being a fake Christian

This came after the rapper sang a gospel song at his Fill Up Toyota Stadium show in Bloemfontein

Netizens were divided over the accusation, with some agreeing while others disagreed

Cassper Nyovest was accused of being a fake Christian. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Source: Instagram

After months of intense anticipation, South African rap mogul Cassper Nyovest finally delivered his highly publicised and anticipated Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert.

But Cassper's success did not come without a dose of online hate from naysayers.

An X user posted a clip of the rapper singing a gospel song containing the lyrics "Jesus is the Alpha and Omega," and the timeline was immediately set ablaze.

Since coming out as a born again Christian and referencing God in his art, the rap titan has always faced backlash.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The user captioned the video: "Y’all were right, Cassper Nyovest is doing performative Christianity stuff. His fans will call you a hater for being this honest."

See the full post below:

Fans share their divided opinions

The post attracted a stream of replies, with many agreeing with the original post and some coming to Mufasa's defence.

One user, @Nokbonga_S, took to the comments:

"Only dumb people don’t see anything wrong with this."

The post owner, @Lord_Ori_, replied:

"Cass followers are dumb, I guess."

Another one, @maphatsoesenyan, admitted to the hate, commenting:

"I never liked him and I don't think I ever will."

@Lord_Ori_ replied again, posting a GIF of a laughing Vladimir Putin.

Another naysayer, @CrossCountryOp, criticised Cass, writing:

"And then captioned his IG post 'I know a lot of people were saved.' 👀"

@Lord_Ori_ kept on replying, seemingly ensuring that the post's engagement was alive for monetisation purposes. He rendered laughing emojis in response.

@BhunuMM joined the naysaying train, posting:

"What in the Moses is this?"

The comment referenced the biblical Moses, God's messenger, but sought to disparage Cassper being a "Moses" of sorts.

@past_2present resuscitated Cassper's beef with the late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, reminding folks:

"AKA was right when he said he's fake humble."

More negative comments kept rolling in. @Nwayitel0 saw it fit to comment:

"Cassper might as well hang the mic. From Phuma Kim to whatever this is! shame."

@Notyuhfam wrote:

"He has no rival to lift him and now he is using God for clout."

@Leytee_732 said:

"Bro is trying so hard to be like Kanye West."

@Cybucyso wrote:

"He is feeding people Billiato, singing about adultery and at the same pretends to be a saint."

A few comments stood with Cassper. @Meddison_SA wrote:

"Vele you are a hater. Do you think just because you said we would call you a hater we wouldn't call you one? You are hater!"

@ForaSesh said:

"But people are singing along. Meaning it's not a bad thing. Sometimes we are just hating. And some people on this comments section are the ones starting gospel songs at groove."

@Hlolo59 left a wholesome comment:

"Good for him for praising his God and saving more lives to follow God and be good people as much as they can."

Cassper Nyovest and AKA's beef was recently resuscitated online. Images: AKA, Cassper Nyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest crowns her queen

With Cassper still filling up stadiums a decade after he first came onto Mzansi's entertainment scene, one would think the title of the monarch of SA entertainment would rightly belong to him. But even he has someone else in mind.

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper chose a relatively newer singer as the best in artist in Mzansi entertainment currently, which could be an indication of his actual humility.

Source: Briefly News