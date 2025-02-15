Who is Lauren Jbara? Meet the ex-Bally Sports host and reporter

American reporter Lauren Jbara has been steadily building her fame in the sports industry. No wonder Warner Bros. Discovery Sport saw her as the perfect addition to the NBA on TNT male-dominated crew. According to Jbara, 2024 was her best year on and off the screens.

Full name Lauren Ann Jbara Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1992 Age 32 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Royal Oak, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Daniel Lockhart Parents Karen and Gary W. Jbara Siblings 2 Profession Journalist, television personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Lauren Jbara’s age and birthplace

Lauren Jbara (32 as of February 2025) was born on 2 December 1992 in Royal Oak, Michigan, USA. In 2022, she took to Instagram to usher in a new decade in style.

I experienced so much growth in my 20s. I cannot wait to see what 30s has in store for me. Happy birthday to me.

A look at Lauren Jbara’s close-knit family

Lauren shares a great relationship with her parents. On 8 May 2022, she showered her mother with praises via an Instagram post that read:

I am thankful for you, Mom. I thank you for being my best friend, greatest cheerleader and a light to the world.

On 17 June 2024, Jbara penned a heartfelt message on X to her dad on his special day. She wrote:

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there. I am beyond grateful for mine.

Lauren Jbara’s parents, Gary and Karen, raised her alongside her two younger brothers, Alec and Cody Jbara.

Lauren Jbara is an alumna of the University of Michigan

From 2007 to 2011, the journalist attended the Notre Dame Preparatory. According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Michigan in 2015.

While at the institution, she was a member of the American Women in Sports Media and the University of Michigan Women’s Soccer Club.

Is Lauren Jbara married?

The television personality exchanged nuptials with former professional baseball player Daniel Lockhart in September 2024. On 31 October 2024, she shared a snippet of her wedding day on Instagram alongside the caption:

Two months down, forever to go!

Lauren Jbara’s husband (32 as of January 2025) was born on 4 November 1992 to Lisa and Keith Lockhart. An alumnus of the Hebron Christian Academy, he was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2011 MLB draft.

The former baseball star played for various teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks before becoming a free agent in 2019. Although Daniel has transitioned to other ventures, he maintains connections with the sports world.

Lauren Jbara’s career highlights

From October 2021 to October 2023, Lauren worked for Bally Sports South as a reporter and host for the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks. On 28 September 2023, she took to Instagram to share a career update with her followers, saying:

I am excited to join the Warner Bros. sports family. Catch me in the studio and on the sidelines for NBA TV and NBA on TNT. Cheers to the next chapter!

Below are some of the positions Jbara has held in her media career:

May 2014 to August 2014: Promotions intern (WDIV-TV)

September 2014 to February 2015: Sports intern (WXYZ-TV)

September 2016 to April 2019: Sideline reporter (Oakland University)

October 2017 to April 2019: Radio personality (Entercom)

January 2018 to April 2019: Freelance reporter (FOX Sports)

April 2019 to October 2021: Host/reporter (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment)

September 2021 to April 2023: Host/reporter (Spotlight Sports Group)

FAQs

With a rich background in sports reporting, Lauren has carved her niche in the industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Lauren Jbara’s ethnicity?

In April 2020, Jbara confirmed her mixed ethnic roots via an X (Twitter) post that read: 'I am 50% Lebanese, 30% Polish, and the rest is European.'

What is Lauren Jbara’s height?

The Michigan native stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 60 kilograms (132 lbs). She features brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What happened to Lauren Jbara?

In September 2023, Lauren joined the Warner Bros. Discovery team ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season as a host and reporter.

Is Lauren Jbara related to Gregory Jbara?

Lauren and American singer and actor Gregory are cousins. They have interviewed each other several times on social media.

Lauren Jbara’s ability to connect with her audiences sets her apart in the world of journalism and sports broadcasting. The NBA on TNT reporter continues to make waves in the industry with her daily updates and stylish flair.

