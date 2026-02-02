Who is Kim Christiansen? All about the 9NEWS anchor

A 9-time Emmy Award winner, Kim Christiansen has worked at 9NEWS (KUSA) for over four decades. She launched her career as a writer and associate producer before being named the lead evening anchor in 2017. On why she pursued a journalism career, Christiansen told Westword the following year:

My English teacher once told me, “Find something you really enjoy and focus on it professionally.” For me, that was news anchoring and reporting.

Kim Christiansen currently anchors the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 10 p.m. 9NEWS newscasts .

. She has been the female voice of the train announcements at Denver International Airport since 2018.

since 2018. Christiansen is the spokesperson for the Buddy Check 9 program that promotes breast cancer awareness.

Kim Christiansen’s profile summary

Full name Kim Christiansen Date of birth 27 November 1960 Age 65 years old (As of February 2026) Birthplace Omaha, Nebraska, USA Nationality American Education University of Colorado Boulder Marital status Married Spouse Gregory Allen Feith Children 1 Siblings 1 Profession News anchor and reporter Social media Instagram Facebook

Kim Christiansen is a Nebraska native

Kim (65 as of February 2026) was born on 27 November 1960 in Omaha. However, she grew up in Arvada, Colorado, after her parents, Frank and Jackie Christiansen, relocated there when she was 18 months old. In an exclusive July 2018 chat with Westword, Christiansen narrated what it was like for her growing up in Arvada, saying:

I cannot imagine a more idyllic environment to grow up in. It was a small town where you knew all the neighbours and saw the mountains daily. They say that people who grew up in Arvada might leave town for a while, but they always come back.

Kim has a younger sister named Keri Christiansen, who was born in Arvada. On 11 April 2024, the reporter celebrated Keri on National Siblings Day via an Instagram post that read:

Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving me the best friend of a lifetime.

She was crowned Miss Colorado 1980

In 1981, Kim competed in the Miss America scholarship pageant and won the Special Talent Award for her baton twirling. Speaking with Westword, she talked about her early twirling endeavours, revealing:

I used to practice for an hour or two a day and would twirl occasionally at a Nuggets or Broncos game. Although I initially wanted to pursue this professionally, I was not totally convinced. However, I am glad I twirled when I was young because it gave me a broader perception of life.

Christiansen graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in journalism in 1984.

Christiansen has spent her entire professional career at 9NEWS

Kim joined 9NEWS as a writer and associate producer for the 6 a.m. newscast. She told Westword of her first role:

I would come to work at 11 p.m. or 11:30 p.m. and sometimes push it until midnight. Then, I would work until 8 a.m. At the time, I earned between $800 and $900 monthly without benefits.

Later, Christiansen became a general assignment reporter and worked as a writer for the late-night newscasts. Her first anchoring position was on 9NEWS Saturday Morning. She went on to anchor the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the weekends.

Kim achieved a career milestone in 2017 when she was named the lead anchor following Adele Arakawa’s retirement. Christiansen has won nine Emmy Awards for spot news, news writing and reporting.

Her illustrious broadcasting career has contributed significantly to her estimated net worth of between $2 million and $5 million. Kim reportedly bags between $45,000 and $120,000 annually working at 9NEWS.

Kim is an advocate for breast cancer awareness: A look at her philanthropic efforts

Christiansen advocates for monthly breast cancer self-exams through the Buddy Check 9 program. This cause is deeply personal for her because her sister, Keri, survived the disease after a timely diagnosis.

Additionally, Kim often serves as an emcee for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s “Be Beautiful Be Yourself” Fashion Show. She is also a vocal supporter of The Denver Hospice, the Centre on Domestic Violence, and other related safety initiatives.

Her husband, Greg Feith, is an aviation expert for NBC and MSNBC

Kim and Greg exchanged nuptials on 13 September 1997. The latter formerly worked for the National Transportation Safety Board as a Senior Air Safety Investigator. Currently, he works as a consultant on aviation safety in the private sector.

Feith has served as a technical advisor in the Why Planes Crash, Seconds from Disaster and Mayday TV programs. Greg and Kim have a son named Tanner Feith. Like his parents, he attended the University of Colorado Boulder. On 21 January 2026, Christiansen took to Instagram to celebrate her child’s special day, writing:

Happy birthday, Son! We love you to the moon and back.

Kim Christiansen loves her dogs

Christiansen often posts her dog, Bandit, on social media. On 26 August 2025, she posted a photo of him on Instagram to commemorate National Dog Day. Her caption read:

We do not deserve you. You bring us happiness every day.

Wrapping up

Kim Christiansen has served as an anchor at 9NEWS since graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder. Beyond her media career and philanthropic causes, Christiansen is a wife to Greg Feith and a mother to Tanner Feith.

