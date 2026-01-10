Who is Lucy Mecklenburgh? Inside the TOWIE star's career and biography

Lucy Mecklenburgh joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) at the age of 18. She remained on the show for three years, leaving after the tenth series. During a 2024 appearance on the Learning As I Go podcast, Lucy shared how starring on the show changed her life forever. She revealed:

I joined TOWIE because it sounded like a unique and exciting idea, considering back then the concept of reality TV shows was still new. I was naïve and young. In a few weeks, I gained overnight fame and became subject to public scrutiny ever since.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas (L). The couple with their two kids, Roman and Lilah (R). Photo: @lucymeck1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Lucy appeared in ITV2's The Only Way Is Essex from 2010 to 2013 .

. At 21, she launched her fitness business, Results With Lucy (now known as Results Wellness Lifestyle ).

). Between 2010 and 2012, Mecklenburgh dated and was engaged to Mario Falcone .

. She shares two children with her fiancé, former Coronation Street star Ryan James Thomas.

Lucy Mecklenburgh's profile summary

Full name Lucy Mecklenburgh Date of birth 24 August 1991 Age 34 years old (2025) Birthplace United Kingdom Nationality British Marital status Engaged Fiancé Ryan Thomas Children Roman and Lilah Thomas Siblings 2 Profession TV personality, internet sensation, model, fitness enthusiast, property developer Years active 2010-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Lucy Mecklenburgh is an Essex native

Lucy (34 as of January 2026) was born on 24 August 1991 in Havering, England, UK. In 2025, her fiancé Ryan took to Instagram to commemorate her special day via a post that read:

Happy birthday to our rock.

The television personality grew up alongside her two sisters, Christie and Lydia Mecklenburg. The latter is reportedly the Head of Food for Lucy's Results Wellness Lifestyle brand. In a May 2024 Instagram post, Lucy flaunted some specialities prepared by her sister during a family gathering.

Model Lucy Mecklenburgh. Photo: @lucymeck1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

She gained notoriety for starring in TOWIE

Mecklenburgh was introduced to TOWIE as the girlfriend of original cast member Mark Wright. Speaking on Scott Thomas' podcast, she shared insights into her 3-year stint on the show, saying:

I never expected I would become popular overnight. Fans began asking me for pictures with them after my first episode on the show aired. My life changed so quickly.

Lucy left the series in 2013, reportedly because she was unhappy with how she was being portrayed to viewers. A source told Heatworld, per HuffPost:

She felt some scenes made her look stupid and decided it was better for her future to take a break from the show.

In 2014, Mecklenburgh appeared on BBC One's Tumble talent show alongside professional partner Billy George. She also guest-starred on Ladies of London.

Exploring Lucy Mecklenburgh's other works

Lucy was announced as a regular columnist for New! magazine in 2013. The same year, she co-founded the Results With Lucy fitness brand with her personal trainer, Cecilia Harris.

Lucy Mecklenburgh at the Wimbledon 2024 Championship in England. Photo: Antony Jones

Source: Getty Images

In an exclusive chat with The Sun in 2021, Mecklenburgh shared how her television career cemented her entrepreneurial journey, stating:

I always wanted my own business. When you gain fame as a teenager, as I did, you are making life-altering decisions. Mine was launching the first online fitness subscription service in the UK.

In 2015, Lucy partnered with PrettyLittleThing to release a clothing range and modelled in their advertising campaign. In addition, she put her name to a collection for Ellesse sportswear.

Mecklenburgh opened her own shop called Lucy's Boutique. The same year, her debut book Be Body Beautiful was published by Penguin. The following year, Lucy did a modelling campaign for Barry M.

Her net worth is reportedly in the millions

According to OK! Magazine, Lucy has an estimated net worth of about $4 million. She has primarily built her wealth through her illustrious career as an entrepreneur, particularly with her wellness brand, and various media appearances.

Additionally, Mecklenburgh has inked lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Pandora, New Look, Very and Dorothy Perkins. During her appearance on the Learning As I Go podcast, Lucy shared insights into her influencing gigs, saying:

I only work with brands that I genuinely love, and people can see that on social media. It is easy for fans to notice if you are working with brands just for the money.

Entrepreneur Lucy Mecklenburgh at the Royal Albert Hall in 2025 (L). Ryan Thomas and Lucy at the Whitmoor Forest in 2023 (R). Photo: Joe Maher, Neil P. Mockford (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lucy Mecklenburgh has been engaged twice

Mecklenburgh was previously engaged to TV personality and tailor Mario Falcone, but their relationship ended in 2012. In 2017, she started dating Ryan Thomas after they met on the set of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

The couple has been engaged since June 2019. They welcomed their first child, a boy, on 7 March 2020. Lucy shared the news with her Instagram followers five days later, writing:

Meet Roman Ravello Thomas.

Thomas and Mecklenburgh welcomed their second child, a girl (Lilah Rae Thomas), on 29 May 2022. On 30 March 2025, Ryan penned a heartfelt message to his fiancée on Instagram. He wrote:

Happy Mother's Day to the woman who dedicates her life and love to our children.

FAQs

Lucy Mecklenburgh is active on social media. She has 1.7 million Instagram followers and 1.1 million followers on X (Twitter) as of 4 January 2026. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is the age difference between Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas?

Mecklenburgh's fiancée, Ryan (41 as of January 2026), was born on 10 June 1984. He is about seven years her senior.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh with their two kids, Roman and Lilah Thomas. Photo: @lucymeck1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How many children does Ryan have with Lucy?

The couple has two kids. However, Ryan shares a daughter (Scarlett) with his Coronation Street co-star Tina O'Brien.

Conclusion

Lucy Mecklenburgh is best known for her appearance on TOWIE from 2010 to 2013. Beyond television, she owns a fitness brand and has walked runways for various brands. Lucy has been engaged to Ryan Thomas for over six years.

READ MORE: Meet Georgia Kousoulou: TOWIE star and Tommy Mallet's wife

As Briefly.co.za published, Georgia is a television personality, podcaster, and author, balancing her career with motherhood. Her father is a successful property developer of Greek heritage.

Georgia Kousoulou and her husband, Tommy, became acquainted on the television show TOWIE around 2014. They began a romantic relationship that has stood the test of time.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News