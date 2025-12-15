TV personality Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers started dating in late 2021. He proposed during a lavish trip to Dubai in November 2023, slightly over a year after welcoming their first child, Alba Jean. On 22 June 2025, Crosby gushed over how supportive her fiancé is in an Instagram post that read:

My one and only, my soulmate, the love of my life, my best friend. We will forever be by each other's side through thick and thin. You are my pillar of strength and hope.

Alba Jean Ankers (L). Jake Ankers and Charlotte Crosby (R). Photo: @jake_ankers, @thecharlottecrosby (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Jake Ankers and Charlotte Crosby welcomed their second child, a daughter named Pixi Cecilia Ankers , on 1 January 2025.

, on 1 January 2025. The pair will not be exchanging vows "anytime soon" because Charlotte currently feels they do not have the budget for her dream nuptials.

because Charlotte currently feels they do not have the budget for her dream nuptials. Jake is the owner and director of SLine Executive , a high-end chauffeur business, whose clientele includes celebrities such as David Beckham.

, a high-end chauffeur business, whose clientele includes celebrities such as David Beckham. Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers often post their family moments on social media.

Jake Ankers' profile summary

Full name Jake Ankers Date of birth 25 October 1990 Age 35 years old (2025) Birthplace Bolton, Greater Manchester, England, UK Nationality British Marital status Engaged Fiancée Charlotte Crosby Children Two Profession Businessman Social media Instagram

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers met almost a decade ago

On 31 December 2021, Jake made his relationship with Charlotte Instagram official, posting a photo of them from 2015 when they first crossed paths. He captioned the post:

I never thought I would end up with you, but I am grateful I have. Our love was just meant to be.

To celebrate their third anniversary on 12 November 2024, Ankers surprised Crosby with bouquets and red balloons at their house. She posted a photo on the platform, writing:

The last couple of hours have been hectic, but thank you, my love, for this pleasant surprise. Walking into our house and seeing the romantic décor made me smile. I am lucky to have you, Jake.

Charlotte Crosby's fiancé, Jake Ankers. Photo: @jake_ankers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jake Ankers popped the big question after dating for about two years

Ankers and Crosby got engaged in a romantic rooftop proposal in 2023. The moment was filmed for her BBC Three show, Charlotte in Sunderland. The television personality announced their engagement on 2 November via an Instagram post that read:

I am the world's happiest woman! I said yes to the love of my life, Jake. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you.

Jake also posted the moment he went down on one knee. He wrote:

This was the most significant and memorable experience of my life. I love you so much, Charlotte.

However, Charlotte and Jake are not going to have their originally planned 2026 wedding because of her "expensive wish list". She shared insight into the matter during a December 2025 interview with The Sun, revealing:

The wedding cannot happen soon because we do not have the money for it. I want a luxurious event, I want Olivia Dean to perform, I want to fly in a private jet, and I want to have three dress changes. I am not going small on my once-in-a-lifetime big day.

Jake Ankers and Charlotte Crosby during their 2023 proposal (L). The couple with their kids: Alba and Pixi (R). Photo: @jake_ankers (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers welcomed their first daughter in 2022

After announcing they were expecting their first child in April 2022, Jake and Charlotte welcomed Alba Jean Ankers on 14 October that year. Jake announced her arrival a few weeks later on Instagram. He wrote:

My life changed the moment I held my child in my arms. The emotions and feelings I have experienced lately are unforgettable. I love the little family Charlotte and I are building.

On 31 January 2025, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Pixi Cecilia Ankers. Four days later, Jake posted a photo with the newborn alongside the caption:

Welcome to the world, our precious girl. You are perfect!

On 15 June 2025, Crosby penned a heartfelt message to her fiancé to celebrate Father's Day, writing:

The girls are lucky to have you in their lives. You are the best dad in the whole world.

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers' kids: Alba and Pixi Ankers. Photo: @thecharlottecrosby (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Jake Ankers' early life and career

Jake (35 as of 2025) was born on 25 October 1990 in England. In 2024, Charlotte took to Instagram to commemorate his special day via a post that read:

It is Jake's birthday! Another dreamy day in Dubai, done.

Ankers keeps details about his family and educational background away from the spotlight.

What does Jake Ankers do for a living?

Ankers owns the chauffeur company SLine Executive. In a November 2025 interview, he shared details about his entrepreneurial journey, saying:

When I launched SLine Executive, I never thought it would be this big. I am glad that the nights away from loved ones, the long hours, and the money I invested in the business eventually paid off.

FAQs

Jake is active on social media. He has 113k Instagram followers as of 12 December 2025. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

What is Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers' age difference?

Charlotte Letitia Crosby (35 as of 2025) was born on 17 May 1990 in Sunderland, England. She is about five months older than Jake.

Jake Ankers (L). The businessman with his fiancée, Charlotte Crosby, and their daughter, Alba: Alba and Pixi Ankers (R). Photo: @jake_ankers (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Jake Ankers' fiancée do?

Crosby is a television personality best known for appearing in MTV's Geordie Shore. In 2018, she began hosting The Charlotte Show.

Charlotte is the owner of the Pepper Girls Club clothing brand. She has authored two books: 30 Day Blitz and Live Fast, Lose Weight: Fat to Fit. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Crosby has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Conclusion

Jake Ankers and Charlotte Crosby met in 2015 and started dating about six years later. They welcomed their first child, Alba, in 2022 and got engaged about a year later. The newest member of the Ankers family, Pixi, was born in 2025.

READ MORE: Who is Katherine Zhu? Meet the wife of Collin Morikawa

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu's love story. They met through a mutual friend in 2017, engaged four years later, and tied the knot in November 2022.

While Collin's success has been the sweet fruits of his hard work, he often acknowledges the input of his supportive wife, Katherine Zhu, to his illustrious sporting career.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News