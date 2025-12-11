Who is Molly Hurwitz? Meet Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée and literary manager

Matthew Perry proposed to Molly Hurwitz in November 2020 after dating for about two years. However, they broke off the engagement seven months later. In 2023, a few days after news of the actor's passing broke, she opened up about their past romance in an Instagram post that read:

Our shared appreciation of humour connected Matthew and me. No one in my adult life has had a profound impact on me than him. I will forever be grateful for that, and for everything I learnt from our relationship.

Molly Hurwitz's profile summary

Full name Molly Hurwitz Date of birth 13 July 1991 Age 34 years old (2025) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Marital status Unmarried Ex-fiancé Matthew Perry Profession Literary manager Social media Instagram

Exploring Molly Hurwitz's early life and career

Molly is a New York native. She often posts about her upbringing and education in the city online. On 21 June 2015, Hurwitz posted a picture of herself sitting on a stoop in the Park Slope neighbourhood of Brooklyn on Instagram alongside the caption:

My childhood. I miss stoops.

In 2020, Molly posted a letter her kindergarten teacher had written to her parents in 1996 regarding her positive behaviour in class. She studied media, culture and communication at New York University from 2008 to 2012.

She made her career debut as a mailroom clerk

According to Molly's LinkedIn, she worked as a mailroom clerk at United Talent Agency from 2012 to 2013. She then worked in the comedy, TV and film department at ICM Partners for three years.

From 2017 to April 2023, Hurwitz was a literary manager at Zero Gravity Management. In April 2023, Deadline announced her transition to Thruline Entertainment. Founding partner Ron West told the outlet about Molly:

Her passion for comedy and her clients was clear from the moment we met her.

Molly and Perry initially kept their romance private

Molly and Matthew began dating in late 2018. However, they did not confirm their relationship until Valentine's Day 2020, when the talent manager penned a heartfelt message to the actor on Instagram. She wrote in the since-deleted post, per People:

Although this is Matty's second year as my Valentine, it is his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite!

The Friends alum had joined the social media platform about a week before Valentine's Day.

He proposed nine months after they became Instagram official

On 26 November 2020, Matthew confirmed his engagement to Molly in a statement with People magazine. He revealed:

I finally decided to get engaged. Luckily, I am dating the best partner ever.

A few weeks later, Perry posted Hurwitz for the first time on his Instagram to promote his Friends merch line. In the photo, she was wearing a shirt that read, "Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?" which is Matthew's character's catchphrase on the show.

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz split in June 2021

In a 2021 statement with People, Perry confirmed his breakup with Hurwitz, saying:

Sometimes relationships do not work out, and this is one of them. Nonetheless, I wish Molly all the best.

A day after the announcement, the media outlet spotted Molly walking her dogs without her engagement ring.

A source later told Daily Mail that Hurwitz had called off the engagement after she caught the late actor flirting with a 19-year-old girl on the Raya dating app. No official report confirms the reason behind the pair's split.

Perry revealed he "did not remember" proposing to Molly in 2022

Although Matthew Perry did not mention Molly's name in his 2022 memoir (Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing), he revealed that he was high and lonely at the time of his engagement.

I bought her a ring because I feared she would leave me. I was high on 1,800 mg of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me in a rehab facility.

By the time Perry was sober, he was shocked that he was already living with Hurwitz and her two dogs.

I was not ready for such a commitment. We broke up in the end.

Molly honoured Matthew on Instagram after his passing

Days after Matthew's passing, Molly posted a since-deleted photo of his silhouette on Instagram, reminiscing on their "profound relationship". She wrote, per Cosmopolitan:

Matty would love that the world is talking about how talented he was, and he really was. We once rewatched Friends together, and he often went, "Did you see what I did there?" It was magical seeing him rediscover his brilliance.

Hurwitz also shared some thorns in their past relationship, saying:

Although I loved Matty deeply, he was a complicated man. He caused me pain as I had never known before. But I feel relieved that he is at peace now.

FAQs

Molly Hurwitz keeps details about her personal life private. Below are some frequently asked questions about the literary manager:

Is Molly Hurwitz married?

No credible reports suggest Hurwitz is currently seeing someone, as she keeps details about her romantic life private. She was previously romantically linked to The Office star B.J. Novak.

Who was Matthew Perry's wife?

The late Canadian actor Matthew Perry never married. Some of his ex-partners include Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan and Yasmine Bleeth.

Wrapping up

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. However, they split in 2021, and sadly, the Friends star passed away in 2023 due to the effects of ketamine, drowning and coronary artery disease.

