Who is Scott Sasso and is he really the ex‑fiancé SZA mentioned?

SZA's heartfelt music about long-lost love has fans trying to put the puzzle pieces together regarding who her ex-fiancé could be. Eagle-eyed fans have done research, and after SZA's remarks about being formally engaged to a fashion designer, fans have spotlighted fashion mogul Scott Sasso.

Scott Sasso interviewed by Breaks Magazine in 2015 and SZA on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2025 in Burbank, California. Photo: @complex_uk on X (Twitter) and Chris Haston (modified by author)

SZA's music, especially off of her Grammy-winning album SOS , has some songs which refer to a strained engagement that was eventually called off.

, that was eventually called off. A particular song off SOS, called Nobody Gets Me, details how her former engagement ended and how she assumes her now-ex feels about her.

called and how she assumes her now-ex feels about her. Scott Sasso and SZA are often linked due to fans putting puzzle pieces together regarding her discography and previous comments about her former-fiancé's job occupation.

Scott Sasso's profile summary

Full name Scott Alexander Sasso Education Vassar College Profession Entrepreneur and fashion designer Birthplace New Jersey, USA Current residence San Francsiso, USA Ethncity Mixed Marital status Married to Christine Turner (2010) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok LinkedIn

Who is Scott Sasso?

Not to be confused with an actor of the same name, Scott is an entrepreneur and fashion designer who keeps a low profile both online and in the public eye. He is most well-known for this and being who fans believe is SZA’s ex-fiancé.

Christine Turner, Doreen Garner and Scott Sasso at the Art21 Family Reunion Gala on May 5, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni (modified by author)

What does Scott Sasso do?

According to his LinkedIn bio, he is a marketer, brand-builder, marketer, strategist, and designer who created his own clothing brand. About his career, Scott states:

'I’ve spent my career working at the intersection of creative culture and business, shaping some of the most influential brands in the streetwear, lifestyle, and fashion space.'

The same profile also reports that apart from starting his fashion brand, he has worked with other notable fashion brands:

'I was part of the foundational five man team at Akademiks, a brand that became a dominant force in urban fashion, and at PRPS, a global, premium denim brand that made waves in the 00’s. Both brands set new stylistic directions, redefining trends and expanding the possibilities of urban fashion and high-end denim.'

Scott Sasso at the #stpl10deep talk in Soho in 2014, and SZA in the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in 2025. Photo: @Slamxhype on X (Twitter) and Kevin Sabitus (modified by author)

Scott is the owner of 10.Deep clothing

Scott Sasso’s career in fashion began when he established 10.Deep in 1995, a brand that Scott says 'became a cornerstone of what we now recognise as streetwear.' 10.Deep is characterised as a lifestyle brand, with Scott describing on his LinkedIn bio as a hobby at first:

'(The brand) went on to generate more than $100 million in sales during its peak years between 2005 and 2020. At 10.Deep, I was privileged to create and lead a team of 20+ employees, with special attention to creative direction, marketing direction, and overall brand strategy.'

What brand is Scott Sasso most associated with?

As he started the brand, Scott's name has become synonymous with 10.Deep, and it is his most afflicted brand. However, Snobette reported in December 2023 that Scott has since parted ways with 10.Deep with following a major investor taking over the brand, quoting him as saying:

'Today, my ties to 10.Deep were severed once and for all. Big bank takes little bank. But with what goal? I’m not sure what the answer to that question is. I think of what I’ve seen with the other brands that share a similar history.'

Scott and SZA, pictured at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival, have never confirmed the romance rumours. Photo: @AjetFootball on X (Twitter) and Astrida Valigorsky (modified by author)

There is no confirmation that the duo were in a relationship from either party. Scott and SZA were first linked after SZA stated in a 2023 Rolling Stone interview that she was with a fashion designer for 11 years, engaged for five, and became 'unengaged' several years before the interview.

Fans took the information, did some digging and felt that Scott was the person she was referring to based on timelines, as she met her former fiancé straight out of high school.

Is Scott Sasso married?

Scott Sasso is married to Christine Turner, with the duo tying the knot in 2010. According to an article by The New York Times, Scott Sasso's wife is an independent documentary producer based out of Brooklyn, USA.

A glimpse into Christine Turner's biography

A New York University (NYU) graduate, Christine was an associate producer of A Family Is a Family Is a Family: A Rosie O’Donnell Celebration, and producer and director of three shorts titled Immigration: Beyond the Headlines.

Her father was the executive director of the Community Design Centre, a San Francisco-based organisation that offers architectural services to low-income individuals and community organisations. Christine's mother was a consultant to non-profit organisations.

Christine Turner, Marcia Smith, Stanley Nelson, Michael Kantor and Brad Smith at the Sun Ra: Do The Impossible premiere on June 10, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

Who is SZA married to?

Scott may have been the person previously engaged to SZA, but the duo never tied the knot, and the songstress is believed to be single as of July 2025. We can confirm she was previously engaged due to the 2022 hit song Nobody Gets Me's lyrics, taken from her Grammy-winning SOS album:

Took me out to the ballet, you proposed, I went on the road — you was feelin' empty, so you left me, now I'm stuck dealin' with a deadbeat. If I'm real, I deserve less — If I was you, I wouldn't take me back, I pretend when I'm with a man, it's you.

Some of SZA’s rumoured former boyfriends include Drake and Travis Scott. She has also been romantically linked to Kehlani.

In conclusion

Although Scott Sasso is most publicly known as SZA's former partner, he is a passionate entrepreneur and skilled fashion designer. He developed 10.Deep into a reputable, respected streetwear brand that was featured in 300 retail stores and spoken highly of by celebrities such as A$AP Rocky and Kid Cudi.

Source: Briefly News