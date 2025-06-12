Who is Taylor Rooks' boyfriend? Inside her current relationship status

Taylor Rooks' boyfriends have included Grey's Anatomy actor Jesse Williams and former NBA star Kendall Marshall. The sports broadcaster often prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight and told Essence in February 2025 that she only shares a piece of herself when trying to establish authenticity in her interviews.

When it is about human-to-human and person-to-person experiences, you have to have an element of openness.

Taylor Rooks at A24's 'Opus' LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre on February 19, 2025, in Los Angeles (R). Photo: JC Olivera/Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Most of Taylor Rooks' relationships are speculation because she rarely talks about her love life.

The sports journalist was rumoured to be billionaire Jack Dorsey's girlfriend in early 2022 after the two were spotted together.

Despite being linked to several high-profile individuals, Taylor Rooks has never been married and does not have kids.

Taylor Rooks' profile summary

Full name Taylor Brooks Date of birth May 22, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Parents Thomas Rooks, Stephanie Rooks Education University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Broadcast journalism) Profession Sports journalist Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Inside Taylor Rooks' low-key dating history

Taylor Rooks does not appear to be dating anyone as of June 2025. She has interviewed hundreds of pro athletes with multiple viral moments, but she told the NY Post in 2018 that she wants people to know her for more than her looks and viral memes.

When I'm trending, and people are talking about these other things — it's great that they feel this way, but listen to the interview...The way I look is not even close to the best part about me.

Five facts about sports journalist Taylor Rooks. Photo: Monica Schipper on Getty Images (modified by author)

Despite not talking about her partners, the Bleacher Report journalist has sparked romance speculations with pro athletes, tech moguls, and entertainers. Here is a look at the people Taylor Rooks has dated and her rumoured flings:

Jack Dorsey (Rumoured)

Jack Dorsey attends the Bitcoin 2021 Convention at the Mana Convention Centre in Miami on June 4, 2021. Photo: Marco Bello (modified by author)

Taylor Rooks and billionaire Jack Dorsey sparked dating rumours in February 2022 after being spotted leaving a Drake concert in West Hollywood, California. The X (Twitter) co-founder later attended the reporter's 30th birthday party in May 2022. The pair have not been spotted together again, and neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship.

Jesse Williams (2018)

Jesse Williams at the premiere of 'The Irishman' at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2019, in Hollywood. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams was speculated to be Taylor Rooks' partner in early 2018 after his divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee and his breakup with Minka Kelly. Page Six confirmed their relationship in late May 2018 after they were spotted in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at a Kevin Hart comedy show.

Williams and Jesse kept their romance private and quietly broke up after several months of dating. In May 2019, Jesse moved on with Taylour Paige, whom he dated for almost three years.

Kendall Marshall (2015)

Kendall Marshall of the Phoenix Suns during the 2012 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at the MSG Training Centre on August 21, 2012, in Tarrytown, New York. Photo: Nick Laham (modified by author)

Taylor Rooks and former NBA point guard Kendall Marshall were briefly linked in 2015. Marshall has also kept his love life out of the spotlight since they broke up. After leaving the NBA in 2017, he joined the Carolina men's basketball team as the assistant director of operations.

Odell Beckham Jr. (Rumoured)

Odell Beckham Jr. at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on May 28, 2025, in Paris. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (modified by author)

Taylor Rooks and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were rumoured to be dating in early 2019, but neither confirmed nor denied. During her March 2022 interview with Business Insider, Rooks explained how her friendship with the Louisiana native started, saying:

My and Odell's career paths really happened at the same time. I was at SNY when he was in New York, and he was having a tumultuous relationship with the media. And I remember coming into that locker room and just talking to him like a person... I think he recognized that, and we've had such a good friendship since then just because I saw him for who he was.

Taylor Rooks at the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on February 05, 2025. Photo: Jenn Devereaux (modified by author)

Taylor Rooks has built many friendships in her journalist career

Rooks and NBA forward Kevin Durant have been friends for over a decade. They first met in 2012 at an All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, when she was studying broadcast journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She told Forbes in February 2020, that Durant, who was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder at the time, agreed to be interviewed by her at the media scrum.

He just wanted to help me...At that time in your career, you're hearing a lot of no's. But if someone says yes, it's something you absolutely remember. And just because of that, we have been friends ever since.

Taylor Rooks with Kevin Durant (R). Photo: @thenbacentel on X/Cooper Neill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Rooks is also friends with Kentucky-born rapper Jack Harlow, NFL running back Saquon Barkley, and NBA forward Jayson Tatum. In their December 2024 interview with Esquire, Barkley shared that Taylor is like a sister to him, while Harlow said:

She has an insatiable interest in other people... She's made every person I've ever introduced her to feel seen. She's jumped on countless flights just to be present for the key moments in my life. I don't know another person like her.

Taylor Rooks during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Atlanta Falcons NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2024, in Atlanta. Photo: Cooper Neill (modified by author)

Details about Taylor Rooks' boyfriends and love life remain largely under wraps. Career-wise, she has grown into one of the most influential journalists in sports media.

