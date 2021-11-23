Jack Harlow: net worth, age, height, parents, songs, ethnicity, profile
Jack Harlow recently reached the top of The Billboard 100 when he partnered up with Lil Nas X to create the hit song "Industry Baby." It seems that Eminem may have some new competition, as he may no longer hold the title of the best white rapper in the hip-hop industry. However, his fame has not automatically come with etiquette, and we have some cringe-worthy moments from the young "fan-boy" musician to share with you.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Jack Harlow is the co-founder of Private Garden, a music initiative that has personally collaborated with the likes of Lil Nas X, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown. Find out more about The Real Slim Shady's competition with Briefly.
Jack Harlow's profile
- Full name: Jackman Thomas Harlow
- Nickname: Jack
- Famous for: "What's Poppin'" and "Industry Baby"
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: Shelbyville, Kentucky
- Date of birth: 13 March 1998
- Zodiac: Pisces
- Jack Harlow's age: 23 in 2021
- Current residence: Atlanta
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: French and Irish
- Sexuality: Straight
- Girlfriend: Unknown
- Children: Unknown
- Jack Harlow's parents: Maggie Payette and Brian Harlow
- Siblings: Clay
- Jack Harlow's height: 6'1"
- Weight: 77 Kg
- Eye colour: Blue-green
- Hair colour: Brown
- School: Atherton High School
- Occupation: Rapper and songwriter
- Labels: Private Garden; Generation Now; Atlantic
- Net worth: $4 million in 2021
- Instagram: @jackharlow
- Facebook: @jackharlow
- Jack Harlow's Twitter: @jackharlow
- Website: jackharlow.us
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Biography
Jackman was born to wealthy businessmen Maggie Payette and Brian Harlow on March 13 1998. He was first exposed to hip-hop when he was seven years old by his mother Maggie, who regularly listened to The Marshall Mathers LP and other masterpieces while cruising around their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.
Due to his skills as a rapper, many have asked: is Jack Harlow white or mixed race? Jackman is Caucasian from a diverse heritage, with a mixture of French and Irish roots.
"I think what has worked for me is that my music has never been about the fact that I am white."
Career
This up-and-coming hip-hop musician began his career in the industry in 2011 with a series of mix-tapes. These musical collections were titled: Extra Credit, Finally Handsome, 18, Gazebo, Loose, and Confetti.
Jack Harlow's album, "Thats What They All Say," launched his musical career on December 11, 2020. The real breakthrough came with Jack Harlow - "What's Poppin'", which reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the US R&B/Hip-Hop charts.
Jack has partnered with prominent artists like Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and Chris Brown during his rise to fame.
With "Industry Baby," his dynamite new song with Lil Nas X, he is enjoying his first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which the pair performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
Jack Harlow's songs:
- Industry Baby starring Lil Nas X
- SUVs (Black on Black) with Pooh Shiesty
- Whats Poppin (feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne)
- I Wanna See Some Ass (feat. jetsonmade)
- Tyler Herro
- Already Best Friends (feat. Chris Brown)
- Killer (feat. Jack Harlow & Cordae)
- Way Out (feat. Big Sean)
- Luv Is Dro (feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller)
Jack Harlow and Saweetie
Saweetie's track "Tap In (Remix)" starring DaBaby and Post Malone spotlighted Jack Harlow.
In late June of 2021, the young rapper and the infamous Saweetie had an awkward interaction whilst on the red carpet of the BET Awards. Harlow interrupted an interview between Saweetie and "The Shade Room," and was abruptly shut down by the gorgeous diva.
Saweetie has been making headlines after her break-up with Migos' rapper Quavo, which allegedly ended with a display of physical violence from Quavo's side. She commented on the situation on Twitter by stating:
"Presents don't bandaid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."
Jack Harlow and Tyler, The Creator
Yet another cringe-worthy exchange of words took place between musicians Jack and his idol, Tyler. For some unknown reason, the young rapper decided to face-time with Tyler to introduce and express his admiration. Their mutual friend, DJ Drama, facilitated this introduction.
Where does Jack Harlow live?
After graduating from Atherton High School, the young rapper moved from Louisiana to Atlanta to pursue his career in music. However, he felt that better opportunities were up for offer in a larger city. His parents allegedly are trying to convince him to buy a property in Louisiana, and we will see if his upcoming "No Place Like Home" tour is confirmation of this.
Who said Jack Harlow was better than Eminem?
Eminem is apparently no longer the best white musician in the hip-hop industry, as 2Kbaby proclaimed on Twitter in 2020:
"No Disrespect but Jack Harlow better then Eminem or Did i hit this backwood to hard!"
This comment was met with outrage, so 2Kbaby responded with:
"People always disrespecting 2pac I say something bout Eminem erbody get tight YES JACK HARLOW BETTER!!"
Jack Harlow is steadily climbing up the ladder and earning a name for himself in the hip-hop music industry. Having friends in high places has undoubtedly helped the young rapper along his climb to success, and his talent has kept his momentum going. His fans wish him the best of luck with the second Grammy Nomination of his career so far, and fans are loving his latest track- Luv Is Dro (feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller.)
READ ALSO: Lil Nas Drops Jaws at VMAs After Showing Up Draped in Unique Purple Outfit
After wearing a one-of-a-kind attire on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards, Lil Nas X drew attention.
His unique ensemble was completed by the purple square-toe boots he was wearing. Find out how people reacted to this brave wardrobe choice with Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly.co.za