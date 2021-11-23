Jack Harlow recently reached the top of The Billboard 100 when he partnered up with Lil Nas X to create the hit song "Industry Baby." It seems that Eminem may have some new competition, as he may no longer hold the title of the best white rapper in the hip-hop industry. However, his fame has not automatically come with etiquette, and we have some cringe-worthy moments from the young "fan-boy" musician to share with you.

In the beginning, Harlow used a Guitar Hero microphone and a laptop to record his lyrics and songs. Photo by Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Jack Harlow is the co-founder of Private Garden, a music initiative that has personally collaborated with the likes of Lil Nas X, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown. Find out more about The Real Slim Shady's competition with Briefly.

Jack Harlow's profile

Full name: Jackman Thomas Harlow

Jackman Thomas Harlow Nickname: Jack

Jack Famous for: " What's Poppin' " and " Industry Baby "

" and " " Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Shelbyville, Kentucky

Shelbyville, Kentucky Date of birth: 13 March 1998

13 March 1998 Zodiac: Pisces

Pisces Jack Harlow's age: 23 in 2021

23 in 2021 Current residence: Atlanta

Atlanta Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: French and Irish

French and Irish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Girlfriend: Unknown

Unknown Children: Unknown

Unknown Jack Harlow's parents: Maggie Payette and Brian Harlow

Maggie Payette and Brian Harlow Siblings: Clay

Clay Jack Harlow's height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight : 77 Kg

: 77 Kg Eye colour: Blue-green

Blue-green Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Atherton High School

Atherton High School Occupation: Rapper and songwriter

Rapper and songwriter Labels: Private Garden; Generation Now; Atlantic

Net worth: $4 million in 2021

$4 million in 2021 Instagram: @jackharlow

@jackharlow Facebook: @jackharlow

@jackharlow Jack Harlow's Twitter: @jackharlow

@jackharlow Website: jackharlow.us

Fun Fact: Jack Harlow spent $110K to buy championship rings for his friends. Photo by Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Biography

Jackman was born to wealthy businessmen Maggie Payette and Brian Harlow on March 13 1998. He was first exposed to hip-hop when he was seven years old by his mother Maggie, who regularly listened to The Marshall Mathers LP and other masterpieces while cruising around their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Due to his skills as a rapper, many have asked: is Jack Harlow white or mixed race? Jackman is Caucasian from a diverse heritage, with a mixture of French and Irish roots.

"I think what has worked for me is that my music has never been about the fact that I am white."

Jack Harlow has officially released 14 singles to date, collaborating with legends such as Lil Nas X. Photo by Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Career

This up-and-coming hip-hop musician began his career in the industry in 2011 with a series of mix-tapes. These musical collections were titled: Extra Credit, Finally Handsome, 18, Gazebo, Loose, and Confetti.

Jack Harlow's album, "Thats What They All Say," launched his musical career on December 11, 2020. The real breakthrough came with Jack Harlow - "What's Poppin'", which reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the US R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

Jack has partnered with prominent artists like Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and Chris Brown during his rise to fame.

With "Industry Baby," his dynamite new song with Lil Nas X, he is enjoying his first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which the pair performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jack Harlow's songs:

Industry Baby starring Lil Nas X

starring Lil Nas X SUVs (Black on Black) with Pooh Shiesty

with Pooh Shiesty Whats Poppin (feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne)

(feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne) I Wanna See Some Ass (feat. jetsonmade)

(feat. jetsonmade) Tyler Herro

Already Best Friends (feat. Chris Brown)

(feat. Chris Brown) Killer (feat. Jack Harlow & Cordae)

(feat. Jack Harlow & Cordae) Way Out (feat. Big Sean)

(feat. Big Sean) Luv Is Dro (feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller)

An awkward encounter between Saweetie and Harlow takes place on the red carpet of the BET Awards. Photo by Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Jack Harlow and Saweetie

Saweetie's track "Tap In (Remix)" starring DaBaby and Post Malone spotlighted Jack Harlow.

In late June of 2021, the young rapper and the infamous Saweetie had an awkward interaction whilst on the red carpet of the BET Awards. Harlow interrupted an interview between Saweetie and "The Shade Room," and was abruptly shut down by the gorgeous diva.

Saweetie has been making headlines after her break-up with Migos' rapper Quavo, which allegedly ended with a display of physical violence from Quavo's side. She commented on the situation on Twitter by stating:

"Presents don't bandaid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

Jack Harlow and Tyler, The Creator

Yet another cringe-worthy exchange of words took place between musicians Jack and his idol, Tyler. For some unknown reason, the young rapper decided to face-time with Tyler to introduce and express his admiration. Their mutual friend, DJ Drama, facilitated this introduction.

He has his own website, "jackharlow.us", where his brand clothes can be bought. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Where does Jack Harlow live?

After graduating from Atherton High School, the young rapper moved from Louisiana to Atlanta to pursue his career in music. However, he felt that better opportunities were up for offer in a larger city. His parents allegedly are trying to convince him to buy a property in Louisiana, and we will see if his upcoming "No Place Like Home" tour is confirmation of this.

Who said Jack Harlow was better than Eminem?

Eminem is apparently no longer the best white musician in the hip-hop industry, as 2Kbaby proclaimed on Twitter in 2020:

"No Disrespect but Jack Harlow better then Eminem or Did i hit this backwood to hard!"

This comment was met with outrage, so 2Kbaby responded with:

"People always disrespecting 2pac I say something bout Eminem erbody get tight YES JACK HARLOW BETTER!!"

There is officially more than one successful "white boy" rapper to be accepted in the hip-hop community. Photo: @2kBaby

Source: Instagram

Jack Harlow is steadily climbing up the ladder and earning a name for himself in the hip-hop music industry. Having friends in high places has undoubtedly helped the young rapper along his climb to success, and his talent has kept his momentum going. His fans wish him the best of luck with the second Grammy Nomination of his career so far, and fans are loving his latest track- Luv Is Dro (feat. Static Major & Bryson Tiller.)

