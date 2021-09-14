Lil Nas Drops Jaws at VMAs After Showing Up Draped in Unique Purple Outfit

Lil Nas X had heads turning after making an appearance at MTV VMAs red carpet in a unique outfit

The rapper wore a stunning purple gown with a matching train that draped with every step he took

The red carpet moment elicited many reactions as some fans were not obsessed with the purple outfit

As one of the first people on the MTV VMAs red carpet, Lil Nas X showed up in one of a kind fashion.

Rapper Lil Nas showed up at the VMAs in a pale purple gown that has social media popping. Image: Lil Nas X

The 22-year-old rapper showed up to the big event wearing a stunning purple pantsuit with a matching train that draped with every step he took. The off-the-shoulder jacket is covered with shining embellishments that are also featured throughout the leg of his pants.

His unique outfit was climaxed by the square-toe boots he is rocking in the exact same purple colour.

It was a big night for Lil Nas X as he prepares for the release of his album Montero on Friday, September 17. Many of his fans were obsessed with his purple outfit and they headed to his comment sections with different opinions.

donatella_versace said:

"I can’t get enough of it."

mtv commented:

"That’s my baby."

don_henry wrote:

"Where is our baby."

theiil.fvme commented:

"My butch queen."

Lil Nas X hits back critic

As previously reported by Briefly News, the rapper responded to bashing following his electrifying performance on BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, that went viral.

At the end of the performance, Lil Nas and one of the male dancers got intimate as they shared a passionate kiss that was applauded by the audience, with some giving him a standing ovation.

However, not everyone was happy and many went on social media to show their disgust.

Lil Nas replied to one fan who accused him of disrespecting the African culture while asking that he respects his ancestors to stop pretending as if LGBTQ did not exist in the African culture in the past.

